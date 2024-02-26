Ulta Beauty alum Eileen Ziesemer joins Culligan International as VP of global PR

Ziesemer led comms at Ulta Beauty for three and a half years, joining at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROSEMONT, IL: Former Ulta Beauty communications lead Eileen Ziesemer has joined water-treatment company Culligan International as VP of global PR and partnerships.

In a LinkedIn post, Ziesemer said she is inspired by Culligan’s “bold purpose, inclusive culture and authentic values.”

“I’m thrilled to further shape our stories and amplify the many ways we impact lives and protect our planet,” she said. Ziesemer, who started in the position this month, could not be reached for additional comment.

Ziesemer left the role of Ulta Beauty VP of PR last summer after three-and-a-half years. Upon her exit, the rest of Ulta’s PR team divided up her responsibilities.

At the time, in a LinkedIn post, Ziesemer said she was “taking a quick beat to exhale, reflect, focus on wellness and be present with my family.”

Ziesemer joined Ulta Beauty as its comms head just four days after the retailer’s stores closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. She was the PR department’s first leader.

Ziesemer was previously MSL’s consumer practice lead for the U.S. She joined the Publicis Groupe firm in 2013 as VP and rose to Chicago consumer director before she was promoted to her last role at the firm in 2018.

Ziesemer was also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.

Founded in 1936, Culligan makes water-treatment products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and services for businesses. Culligan’s portfolio includes brands and innovative technologies such as Waterlogic, Quench, Blupura, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water, ZeroWater and Firewall UVC purification, according to a statement. Culligan serves more than 140 million consumers each year at home, at work or on-the-go. The company is majority owned by investment funds affiliated with BDT & MSD Partners.