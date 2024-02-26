Golin hires Bevin Setliff EVP to head corporate for its Chicago headquarters

CHICAGO: Golin has appointed Bevin Setliff as EVP and head of corporate for its headquarters in Chicago.

In the newly created role, Setliff will work to expand the department to better serve the Chicago office’s client roster. Her first charge is to elevate the brand reputation of the corporate practice across the Midwest, focusing on growth drivers and internal team development, the firm said in a statement.

Setliff, who joined the agency in December, reports to associate MD of Golin Chicago Molly Starmann.

“The consumer work we do is truly best in class, but we're not as well known for corporate,” Setliff said. “I had a lot of interest when I heard that the most senior leadership within Golin wanted someone like me to come in and help to put us on the map for what we've done in consumer and how we can bring that to corporate.”

Setliff will lead a team of more than 40 experts who specialize in employee engagement, executive visibility, corporate affairs, crisis management and brand reputation. She’ll also serve as a senior adviser for clients, including ADP, Discover, Fidelity, GrubHub, McDonald’s and West Monroe.

With 24 years of experience, Setliff said her “sweet spots in thought leadership, working with the C-suite and issues and crisis management make her well-suited for building out Golin’s corporate department.

“I've been able to help build strategies, but then also really roll up my sleeves and get involved in helping to mitigate issues in crisis,” she said. Setliff added that she’s excited to be taking on work with key clients such as Discover, which Capital One said this month that it plans to acquire.

Setliff is responsible for bolstering the firm’s expertise in delivering corporate narratives and providing counsel to address growing demand to help CEOs navigate geopolitical and societal issues.

Collaborating with Golin U.S. corporate leader for the Eastern region Sarah Vellozzi and U.S. corporate health leader of Golin Health Lisa Johnson, the group will identify synergies, unlock efficiencies and develop innovations for the wider practice, according to the agency.

Setliff has joined Golin from Hill & Knowlton, where she was head of product communications for the agency’s healthcare and pharmaceuticals practice. Prior to H&K, she worked at Ketchum for more than five years, most recently as EVP of Ketchum Health.

She’s also held roles at Kohl’s Department Stores and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Interpublic Group registered mid-single-digit growth for its PR firms in its specialized communications and experiential solutions division, including Golin, in Q4 and the full year. The segment posted a 2.9% organic revenue increase in Q4 to $369.8 million and a 4.1% increase organically to $1.4 billion for 2023. IPG’s PR network includes Dxtra Health and agency brands The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Current Global, DeVries Global and R&CPMK.

Golin reported a revenue increase of 11% to $355 million globally and 13% to $225 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.