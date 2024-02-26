Stagwell acquires French consultancy What’s Next Partners

The deal marks the third acquisition for the holding company this year.

NEW YORK: Stagwell has acquired French digital brand and marketing consultancy What’s Next Partners.

WNP is a European consultancy specializing in data-powered strategies, integrated communications and creative content. WNP will become the first co-branded member of Stagwell advertising subsidiary Anomaly Alliance in a partnership designed to expand Anomaly’s global footprint beyond its offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Berlin and Shanghai, according to a Stagwell statement.

WNP will retain its name and brand identity, but will be referred to as WNP, a member of the Anomaly Alliance. No layoffs are planned as a result of the deal.

“They’re a talented group who share in our ethos to disrupt the status quo, with the work to show for it,” said Johnson. “Together we’re looking to take our ideas to the next level of innovation and creativity, in Europe and beyond.’

WNP will deepen Anomaly's presence in Europe and add capabilities in scaled digital content and artificial intelligence-enabled customer relations management and data, as well as the leadership in-market to compete for and service larger European accounts, the holding company said in a statement. The deal is effective this month; financial details were not disclosed.

Founder and CEO of WNP Guy Chauvel will drive the creation of new client solutions for WNP and the Anomaly Alliance alongside Anomaly founding partner and executive chairman Carl Johnson.

WNP clients include Cora, Danone, Ecoutier Voir, Meetic Europe and Savencia.

Anomaly’s clients include cannabis brand Dosist, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Budweiser and Reese’s Puffs, according to the firm’s website.

Lazare Consulting served as the exclusive strategic M&A adviser to WNP. Further acquisitions for the Anomaly Alliance are expected to follow, ranging from Latin America to Asia Pacific, according to Stagwell.

The deal marks Stagwell's third acquisition this year following the purchase of creative agency Team Epiphany in January and creative collective Sidekick in the U.K.earlier this month.

Stagwell has also launched Unlock Surveys, a new global research community within Stagwell Marketing Cloud. The platform provides brands and researchers with access to the opinions and insights of hundreds of consumers across international markers. The panel aims to add over 200,000 new active survey members in 2024.

Stagwell Marketing Cloud named Elspeth Rollert as its first CEO in December.

Stagwell, which also houses agencies Allison, KWT Global, SKDK and Sloane & Company, reported an organic net revenue decline of 7% year-over-year in Q3 2023. It is set to report its Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings on February 27.

This story was updated on February 26 with additional information.