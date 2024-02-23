MEL forges strategic alliance to increase Latino trust in US media

Tiempo Company will produce editorial content that highlights how societal issues affect the Latino community in the U.S.

MIAMI: Hispanic-focused communications shop MEL, formed through a partnership with Edelman, has partnered with Spanish media organization Tiempo Company to increase trust in media from the U.S. Latinos.

According to Edelman’s most recent Trust Barometer, Latinos distrust the media more than any other institution in the report, including government, business, employers and non-governmental organizations. MEL said in a statement its alliance with Tiempo Company aims to rectify that divide.

Through its news brand, Tiempo Latino, Tiempo Company will produce editorial content that highlights how significant societal issues, such as climate change, affect the Latino community in the U.S. MEL will develop creative and earned campaigns to increase the content’s visibility and educate stakeholders.

“We want to make sure we are elevating our own people and our communities,” said MEL COO Carla Santiago, adding that Tiempo Company’s content will address misinformation about the U.S. Latino community.

Santiago said partnering with Tiempo Company, a Spanish-language media organization, was especially important given how many American Latinos are bilingual. Most U.S. Latinos speak Spanish, according to Pew Research Center.

Tiempo Company CEO Marcos Marín said in an emailed statement his organization and MEL are both “deeply attuned to the nuances, issues, and cultures of Latino communities,” allowing the companies to collectively “drive impactful storytelling through relevant and trustworthy messaging.”

MEL was launched in September by advertising and marketing veterans Pedro Lerma and Luis Miguel Messianu in partnership with Edelman, which has a minority stake in the firm. Edelman CEO Richard Edelman and Lerma serve as chairman and chief executive, respectively, of the Miami-based agency.

The agency recently named Gustavo Garcia as its first chief digital officer.