Industry legend Elias 'Buck' Buchwald on Harold Burson, the Burson merger and PR’s history

On what would have been Harold Burson’s 102nd birthday, Buchwald chatted about his own 100th and how the PR industry has evolved.

Elias “Buck” Buchwald, former vice chairman of Burson-Marsteller, is a PR legend, a counselor to CEOs and one-time executive in his own right and a former close colleague of industry forefather Harold Burson.

Buchwald chatted with PRWeek days after his 100th birthday — a milestone he says he thinks of as “another year” but doesn’t want to dwell on — and what would have been Burson’s 102nd birthday. It’s also 72 years since Burson and Buchwald began to collaborate.

Burson died at age 98 in 2020, but his name is returning to the top — or at least near the top, revenue-wise — of the game. The agency resulting from the combination in June of BCW Group and Hill & Knowlton will rebrand as Burson — changes that Harold Burson himself would have hated, Buchwald says.

“He felt Burson was a unique entity that he helped create and the additions didn’t strengthen it, just diluted it,” he says, noting his surprise that the Burson name has survived decades of mergers, acquisitions and rebrands, though he’s not shocked to see another agency deal.

“I’ve been through acquisitions over the years; I’m not surprised,” he adds. “The fact that the Burson uniqueness continued through all that is because we were always the dominant entity within the PR firm within the PR area.”

Buchwald chatted with PRWeek in a sunny Upper East Side apartment, recounting the early days and players of PR — some of whom are making a comeback, if in name only.

A special talent — and a generalist

Buchwald worked with clients over the decades such as General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, DuPont and General Electric.

He cites Burson’s work with Tylenol as an example of the birth of crisis communications, at a time when crises occured less often and at a slower pace than today.

Having studied chemical engineering, Buchwald’s unique skillset made him an asset to clients such as those in the transportation or atomic energy fields. One of his proudest achievements, he said, was landing a front-page story in The New York Times for a client working in the nuclear space.

Buchwald was tasked with training a client’s CEO and president on how to respond during a TV or radio program when challenged with questions about endangering the public.

While specialist firms abound, Buchwald says his preference, if he was going back to work today, would be to work at a more generalist agency.

“I don't think I would enjoy life in a narrowly focused company because I don't feel free to do a variety of things,” he says. “I can well understand the emergence of the specialty agency. That's one business strategy to follow. “

One lesson he says he learned throughout his career is to make sure the client and its agency are on the same page when it comes to measuring success. Otherwise, a lot of unnecessary ill will develops.

Another question practitioners should be asking is “who should be a client?” Professionals who object to companies or issues shouldn’t have to work on those accounts, Buchwald says.

“We've never forced anybody to represent a client if they had any doubts in their mind, as to their morality,” he says.

‘The ability to write a concise, clean, clear English sentence is still a rare capability’

Buchwald is not the only family member to make a name for himself in the PR industry. His daughter, Monita Buchwald, held top roles at Manning Selvage & Lee, now MSL, for more than 20 years. Natan Edelsburg (pictured below with Buchwald), one of his grandchildren, is chief partnerships officer at Muck Rack.

Buchwald is adamant that his career in PR did not influence his children’s, and now grandchildren’s, career paths, but his persistence about good communications definitely did.

“What did influence them was my constant harping about the effectiveness of good writing. That's what drove their careers, and I still feel that the ability to write a concise, clean, clear English sentence is still a rare capability,” he says. “Some of my grandchildren work for the media, some of my grandchildren went into business, but they all are communications-focused. It's a reflection of my own interest because I used to harp on that at home all the time.”

Each generation has evolved with new technologies and standards. Buchwald cites Edelsburg’s work with Muck Rack as one example of progress.

Buchwald also offered his take on other changes in the industry and beyond.

Does remote work work?

“From a cost point of view, it's great,” he says. “Other than that, I think you've missed the collegiality, the interaction, the chemistry that evolves when you're working on a problem. In my day, you probably walked around the office to talk to people, found what their experience was, who you can rely on when they get information. It was useful. I think it's got two sides to it.”

Have you used artificial intelligence yet?

“It depends if somebody pays me to,” he jokes.

“The key to PR is the analysis you bring to a problem and the solution you come up with to a problem,” he says, adding that AI could be beneficial to automating other tasks such as research. “How you implement it is something else.”

‘Dopes, nitwits and idiots’

Buchwald also reacted to a quote from another PR legend who reached 100 years of age.

“Public relations today is horrible,” Edward Bernays, who some deem the “father or PR,” said in an interview with The New York Times shortly after turning 100 in 1991. "Any dope, any nitwit, any idiot can call him or herself a public relations practitioner."

Thirty-three years later, Buchwald says there’s some truth to that.

“What skill does it take to be in PR? The proof of your skill is how successful you are at handling difficult situations,” he says. “The new technology will make it even easier to be called a ‘PR person.’ The proof of the pudding is how well you do when you’re faced with a problem.”

However, Buchwald says PR isn’t a good career path for people who are simply average, noting it takes a high IQ to come up with good ideas.

What’s in a name?

Many PR pros expressed their sadness about the demotion of the Hill & Knowlton brand as part of the Burson merger — as did others five years ago when Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe became BCW — wiping another legendary agency brand off the map. To Buchwald, it’s just a fact of life.

“Change is change. That's what happens. I don't think the name on the door matters because the next day after there’s a new name. It’ll be acquired by somebody else. What you’re acquiring is human talent,” Buchwald says. “You feel bad because you spent some time building up the status of the company you work for, and to see it evaporate hurts because it was part of your effort. But it happens. It happens to the best of the greatest, so what the hell?”

With the reemergence of antisemitism, Buchwald says he, alongside his children, offers PR services to help his synagogue and organization in response to problems.

He’s also still a heavy reader of publications like Scientific American, Archaeological Review, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal and, of course, PRWeek.

As for the future of the industry, he says he hopes PR continues to have an effect on the world in the same way it did for him many years ago — and still does today.

“I want it to grow. I think PR has an important contribution to make to society,” Buchwald says. “I’ve always said PR lubricates the relationship between the active groups in society. Without it, they clash. With it they can look and learn to understand their points of view and how they get work together.”

“My hope is that it continues to maintain its role in society as a lubricator, a piece of understanding and relationship between all of the voices,” says Buchwald.