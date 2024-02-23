Rent the Runway names Autumn Communications PR AOR for talent, creators

The firm won a pitch for the business late last year and started work this month.

NEW YORK: Rent the Runway has named Autumn Communications as its PR AOR for creators and talent.

The agency is working to reaffirm the brand’s roots in fashion, scaling its core business and showcasing the impact and value of its service, according to Autumn Communications managing partner Ashley Carone.

Autumn participated in an RFP to serve as AOR for the renting designer fashion company across both PR and talent and creator at the end of 2023. The partnership began this month.

Carone is leading the account alongside PR lead and VP Shira Berg and talent and creator lead and assistant VP Carmela Feliciano.

“We’re excited to support Rent the Runway in their mission to power women to live limitlessly, bringing this message through via PR, talent and creator, creative partnerships and initiatives, experiential, affiliate, thought leadership and more,” Carone said via email. She added that the team is looking forward to upcoming brand campaigns “rooted in empowering women to feel their best and confident everyday.”

Autumn is planning to roll out a 360-degree strategy including three of the agency’s divisions, including PR, talent and creator and experiential in April in New York City.

Rent the Runway is an e-commerce subscription fashion platform for renting designer clothing. The company reported $72.5 million in revenue in its Q3 results, down 6.3% from Q3 2022.

Autumn Communications is a PR and marketing firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Clients include Pinterest, car-sharing company Turo and coffee company Chamberlain Coffee, as well as other fashion brands.