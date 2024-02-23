YSL Beauty deletes all Instagram content in social media stunt

The blackout will end on Saturday by announcing a new look.

YSL Beauty is resetting on social media following a five-day blackout on Instagram.

The luxury beauty brand is set to unveil a new look with all-new content on Saturday.

As part of the stunt, YSL Beauty removed all of its existing Instagram content on Monday. It will not republish it.

On Thursday, the brand posted a dramatic, flashing video telling its 11.3 million followers that YSL is about to go “over the edge."

After 10 years on social media, YSL Beauty said the aim of its blackout stunt is to drive speculation around what the brand will do next. Following the reset, it plans to create native content in "disruptive ways" to connect with younger audiences.

The beauty brand has also launched a Threads account, where it plans to promote drops and beauty secrets that allow fans to get closer to the brand. The account has amassed more than 545,000 followers in less than 24 hours.

“This move signals YSL Beauty entering a new chapter. By refreshing social channels, we not only create excitement, but we enter into the modern world of social media by speaking to younger audiences in a captivating way," said Jordan Radi, global director of consumer engagement for YSL Beauty. “It’s a whole new level of intimacy and proximity with our audience, and it’s a promise we intend to keep.”

YSL Beauty's Facebook account remains unchanged.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.