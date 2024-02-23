Ketchum director joins Syneos Health

Syneos Health has made two senior appointments, including hiring a director who has worked at Ketchum for nearly two decades.

After 18 years at Ketchum, Helen Keane (pictured, right) has joined Syneos Health as a director and member of the senior leadership team.

In her new role, she will lead two global client portfolios and be responsible for the agency’s culture and talent retention.

Commenting on her appointment, Keane said: “In an industry where transformation and adaptability are not only expected but required for an agency to succeed, never has the culture and environment for employees mattered more.

“A culture that encourages curiosity, inspires creativity and recognises individuality. I could feel these values at the core of the Syneos Health team from the beginning and cannot wait to be part of its journey to bring them to life in 2024 and beyond.”

In addition, Aneeb Sharif (pictured, left) has been promoted to the new role of director, head of policy and patient engagement.

He will advise biopharmaceutical companies on strategic comms and market launch strategies with a focus on public affairs.

Sharif has previously served as vice-president for health at Edelman in the US. He has also worked as a senior account supervisor at MSL and as a senior policy co-ordinator for the Service Employees International Union.

Reflecting on his appointment, Sharif said: “Market access and pricing challenges are increasingly becoming global. I am very pleased that Syneos Health is ahead of the curve in offering our clients truly global and integrated teams, and I look forward to helping steer this integration.”

Nicky Walsby, managing director of the Syneos Health PR and external affairs team, added: “The pharma landscape is increasingly tough – complex to navigate and rapidly evolving. We’ve seen a significant rise in clients requiring advanced stakeholder engagement.

“Aneeb and Helen are first-class consultants and senior advisors across the external affairs spectrum. I’m thrilled they’ve joined our leadership team where they’ll play a critical role in powering our path forward."

Syneos Health offers PR, digital and social media, and medical and scientific education services, as well as research and analytics.