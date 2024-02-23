Three agencies on PRWeek UK’s radar this week

PRWeek spotlights UK agencies with a story to tell from the past seven days that we think are worth keeping an eye on.

Golin

In the great year of elections (copyright, every news media outlet) the scourge of mis- and disinformation is a real threat to democracy. It’s something we’ve already seen in the UK even before the general election date is set; as far back as October last year we saw Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hit by fake audio suggesting he had abused party workers.

Corporations also aren’t immune, which is why the news that Golin is working with social media threat-detection company Cyabra to fight disinformation online piqued our interest.

The idea is to protect clients’ brand reputations by detecting and combatting threats posed by malicious actors, online bot networks and generative AI content.

The technology, which is being rolled out across Golin globally imminently, will be introduced to agency clients as well as being included in new-business pitches.

The move shows that mis- and dis-information can be as much an opportunity as it is a threat.

Hawthorn Advisors

Last week brought news of interesting appointments at Hawthorn Advisors.

The agency, which was founded in 2013 by John Evans and former Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot, has been strengthening its senior team, with the addition of Victoria Wallin and Richard Suchet – former co-leads of Portland’s corporate comms practice – as partners.

Hawthorn has also promoted existing consultants Jon Wynne-Jones and Mark Burr to partner roles.

The firm, which now has 70 cosultantants, said it saw double-digit growth in 2023, a year in which it also opened an office in the US.

Will the new hires and US presence help Hawthorn maintain its growth trajectory?

Cognito Media

Cognito, the agency that specialises in financial, tech and climate comms, last week announced it had completed a majority acquisition of its German operation, Cognito DACH.

In January 2023, Cognito had acquired a minority stake in the Dusseldorf-based business, which was then known as Westend Medien.

The 80 per cent acquisition has been made to support Cognito’s planned growth strategy – Dusseldorf being situated in the Rhine-Ruhr region, the second-largest urban area in Europe, provides Cognito with access to one of Europe’s largest economies.

Will we see further expansion for the business that already has a presence in Sydney, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Hong Kong?

Chief executive Tom Coombes said: “Germany is a key strategic market for Cognito. This acquisition gives our clients access to 90 million German speakers and a critical Western European financial market.

“It accelerates our planned strategy to build centres of excellence in the world’s most important financial markets.”