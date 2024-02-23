Pukka Herbs brews new consumer PR partnership

Comms agency Grayling will lead the consumer PR strategy for Pukka Herbs following a competitive pitch.

The work is set to be led by Grayling’s Southern network offices across Bristol and Birmingham, supporting herbal tea brand Pukka in the execution of its press office, developing its influencer strategy, and leading its 2024 media events programme.

The team said it was chosen for its “extensive expertise in the consumer and FMCG sectors”, having worked with clients including Nestlé, Deliveroo and The Ivy.

Pukka previously worked with The Fourth Angel on a global PR brief. When contacted by PRWeek UK, Angie Moxham, the agency’s founder, explained that the relationship ended about a year ago, after Pukka was sold to a venture capital firm.

Moxham said: “Our brief was global and we delivered some fantastic work as an agency and in-house A-team.”

The Grocer reported in December 2023 that Pukka Herbs, which was founded in 2001, had made redundancies after being sold to private equity-owned Lipton Teas & Infusions. PRWeek understands that the majority of its workforce was cut and that the in-house comms team was impacted by this process.

Moxham added: “Slightly gutted.com not to be invited to repitch but we don’t know anyone in-house there for now.

“Well done to Grayling on their win. It’s a dream brand to work on!”

Kicking off its new PR partnership, Grayling recently organised an immersive media and digital influencer event for Pukka at the Frameless Immersive Art Experience in London.

The event (pictured above) was designed to bring to life Pukka’s latest marketing campaign, providing guests with a taste of the brand’s top-selling herbal tea products, hosted by Pukka herbalist Marion Mackonochie and tea sommelier Nadine El-Hage.

Laure de Chaisemartin, Pukka’s marketing lead for UK & Ireland, said: “Grayling’s response to our brief stood out as they truly understood what Pukka all is about. Their proposal was creative and ambitious and will help us elevate the brand’s presence this year.”

She added: “We were really impressed with how Grayling organised our immersive PR event at Frameless. The team ensured everything was kept on time and on budget, communication with us has been fantastic, and we know we can really trust them to do a great job and ensure no details are missed.”

Patrick Fraser, director of the Southern region at Grayling UK, said: “With consumers increasingly turning to sustainably conscious brands, Pukka is well placed to meet this demand through its diverse offer of herbal tea blends. We look forward to establishing a successful partnership and delivering a creative PR strategy for the business.”