Edelman, WPP, FTI, Omnicom, IPG, Publicis – Q4/FY results round-up

PRWeek rounds up recent Q4 and full-year results from big listed holding companies and looks at how their PR businesses performed. We also look at how Edelman fared in 2023.

Edelman

Revenue in Edelman’s UK business grew 3.6 per cent in 2023 to $113m (£89.2m) as the agency’s global revenue slid 3.7 per cent in terms of constant currency growth to $1.04bn. In terms of actual growth, global revenue fell 3.9 per cent. The overall performance was hit by the situation in the US, where revenue dropped 9.1 per cent to $639m last year. This was primarily due to declines in practices where clients in the region made budget cuts, including healthcare, technology and financial services, said chief executive Richard Edelman.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment reported a 19.6 per cent revenue increase in Q4 to $86.6m and a 14.8 per cent jump to $329.2m for all of 2023. Mark McCall, FTI’s strategic comms segment head, highlighted government and public affairs as important drivers of growth in Q4. He said “consistent work” related to cybersecurity, crises, litigation, mergers and acquisitions and activism fueled the unit’s full-year results. “We have a really strong presence in Brussels and London, as well as Washington, DC,” McCall said. “All three of those were factors for the full year.”

WPP

WPP has reported 2.4 per cent growth in like-for-like revenue in its PR division in the fourth quarter of 2023, turning around a decline in Q3. Across 2023, PR revenue grew 1.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £1.26bn. Operating profit fell from £192m to £191m as margin dipped from 16.5 to 16.2 per cent. FGS Global “continued to grow strongly in 2023”, while Hill & Knowlton “delivered modest growth lapping strong performance in 2022”. This was “partially offset by a weaker year for BCW”.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group chief financial officer Philip Angelastro cited “difficult” year-over-year comparables to a more lucrative midterm election year and some international “softness” for Omnicom PR Group’s organic revenue decline in Q4. OPRG, which houses agencies such as Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli, posted an organic revenue decrease of 2.9 per cent in Q4 to $417.4m. It marked the second consecutive quarterly decline for the PR unit.

Interpublic Group

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions division registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q4 and for the full year, according to an IPG spokesperson. In comparison, the agencies saw mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in the year-ago quarter and high-single-digit growth for the full year 2022. The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions group includes Dxtra Health and agency brands The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Current Global, DeVries Global and R&CPMK, as well as sports and events specialist shops such as Jack Morton, Momentum and Octagon.

Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe reported 5.7 per cent organic growth to $3.8m in Q4, as well as 6.3 per cent organic growth for all of 2023 to $14.1bn. The Paris-based agency holding company said it expects four to five per cent organic growth in 2024, citing continued strong performance across media, tech and creative. Its PR firms include MSL and Kekst CNC. MSL declined to comment on the agency’s individual revenue breakdown for Q4 or 2023.