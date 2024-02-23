Tougher times for PR agencies in 2023 but direction of travel still good

As holding companies and the world’s largest PR firm unveil their financial numbers for last year, the industry’s performance in a difficult 12 months is starting to clarify.

After two years of post-COVID plenty the realities of a more constrained PR market are demonstrated in the numbers reported by major agencies over the past month.

The world’s biggest firm, Edelman, stayed above $1m in global revenue but dropped 3.7% in 2023 in constant currency terms, largely due to a 9.1% decline in the U.S. market, which accounts for 60% of its business, at $639 million.

These declines concentrated in practices where U.S. clients cut budgets such as healthcare (down 12%), technology (down 8%) and financial services (down 14%).

Overall performance compares to a 12.8% global revenue increase and 13.8% rise in the U.S. in 2022. In the year prior to that, Edelman grew 15.4% globally, 15.5% in the U.S.

CEO Richard Edelman characterized 2021 with the pithy phrase: “We got knocked on our butts, and we got up.” In 2022 performance was “pretty damn good.” As we move through 2024, he is seeing “more animal spirits.”

Also on Thursday, WPP revealed that its PR revenue grew 1.4% year over year in 2023 on a like-for-like basis, to £1.26 billion. FGS Global “continued to grow strongly in 2023.” Hill & Knowlton “delivered modest growth.” It was “a weaker year for BCW.”

It’s worth noting that Ogilvy PR, which had a very strong year creatively if nothing else, doesn’t report as part of the PR unit — it is measured under the Global Integrated Agencies segment.

Operating profit in WPP’s PR division fell from £192 million to £191 million as margin dipped from 16.5% to 16.2%. Overall operating profit margin increased 0.2% on a like-for-like basis to 14.8%, so PR was ahead in the margin stakes in 2023.

PR also outperformed WPP’s other divisions in Q4, with Global Integrated Agencies (home of Ogilvy PR, VMLY&R and AKQA) seeing like-for-like revenue growth of 0.7% and Specialist Agencies experiencing a 6.8% drop.

BCW and Hill & Knowlton will formally merge as Burson from July 1. CEO Corey duBrowa has chided trade press pundits such as PRWeek for concentrating too much on numbers and size in our commentary and WPP CEO Mark Read is already talking about the soon-to-be formed Burson as a top two global agency, rather than the largest.

Fair enough, size isn’t everything of course. It’s about people and quality of work as well. Though as I’ve pointed out before, I well remember the picture of decades’ old agency rankings on the wall of Harold Burson’s office showing Burson Marsteller as the largest global agency, so being the biggest clearly meant something to him.

Omnicom Group’s PR agency year-over-year revenue fell 0.8% organically in 2023, to $1.58 billion. That compared to a strong performance in 2022, when organic PR revenues at its agencies including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and MMC were up 13.7%. PR revenues grew 6.3% in 2021.

Interpublic Group’s PR performance in 2023 was mid-single-digit growth for the full year, following high-single-digit growth in 2022 across firms including The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin and R&CPMK.

FTI Consulting was up 14.8% year over year in 2023, so on the back of FGS Global’s strong performance for WPP the trend toward higher-value strategic consultancy services is clearly still prospering in these transformational and straightened times. Work around government, public affairs, cybersecurity, crises, litigation, mergers and acquisitions and activism drove growth at FTI.

Looking forward, Richard Edelman is more bullish about 2024, telling PRWeek reporter Ewan Larkin: “Edelman’s going to get back to growth in 2024. Going into 2023, there was a lot of expectation of recession. Clients [spent] less and made efficiency plays by bringing work [in-house]. I don’t see that now.”

PRWeek is in the midst of producing its annual Agency Business Report, the deepest dive into PR firm numbers and trends in the market.

Overall year-over-year organic agency growth in 2022 was 13% globally, 15% in the U.S., on the back of 18% and 19% growth in the year prior, 2021.

Look out for our comprehensive data, analytics and analysis in late April and early May. And if you haven’t already submitted your numbers for consideration in the 2024 PRWeek Agency Rankings, then please register your interest here.

Clearly the indications from this month’s holding company and Edelman’s growth numbers show 2023’s industry performance is going to be nowhere near those levels. But the overall trajectory of the PR industry in terms of comparisons with other disciplines and respect for the profession from the CEO and C-suite class is still extremely promising.

As Richard Edelman said to me in characteristically bullish style about his firm and the comms industry in general: “I like our chances.”