BCW hires Edelman’s Lee Alman as corporate affairs EVP

Alman spent 12 years at Edelman, most recently as EVP in the U.S. crisis and risk practice.

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Lee Alman as EVP in the agency’s North America corporate affairs practice.

Based in Los Angeles, the bar-admitted attorney will be responsible for leading BCW’s issues and crisis specialty in the U.S. He is set to start in the newly created role on February 27.

“Clients today are facing challenges that threaten all sectors of their businesses and present risk to everything from reputation through to license to operate,” BCW CEO of the Americas Kristine Boyden said. “Lee has seen it all, and his experience shepherding clients through a broad range of issues and crises will be invaluable to our clients across industries.”

Alman is reporting to EVP and North America corporate affairs practice lead Dan Doherty.

WPP, the holding company of BCW, said in January that it is merging the firm with Hill & Knowlton under the Burson as of July 1. New appointments at the combined firm include Boyden and H&K U.S. CEO Craig Buchholz taking on the same roles at Burson.

Alman is a BCW-specific hire; Burson appointments are set to be made as the integration between BCW and H&K to form Burson progresses.

Before joining BCW, Alman spent 12 years at Edelman in risk and reputation management capacities, most recently serving as EVP of the U.S. crisis and risk practice. At Edelman, Alman managed issues including cybersecurity, corporate reorganizations and investor activism, BCW said in a statement.

Prior to Edelman, he spent five years as director of external affairs for The Doe Fund, leading internal and external communications for the nonprofit.

Sabrina Browne, a VP in BCW’s North America public affairs practice, left BCW for Citi this month. Other recent departures from the WPP firm include former WPP U.S. public affairs lead and agency EVP for growth and marketing corporate purpose Brian Ellner and BCW health practice EVP Bailey Pescatore.

WPP reported 2.4% growth in revenue in its PR division in Q4 of 2023. The holding company noted that H&K “delivered modest growth lapping strong performance in 2022,” which was “partially offset by a weaker year for BCW.”

BCW Group reported a revenue increase of 9% to $812 million globally and 6% to $387 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.