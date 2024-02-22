FTI Consulting strategic comms revenue up 19.6% in Q4, 14.8% for 2023

Growth in public and government affairs, as well as M&A, cybersecurity and crisis communications, drove quarterly and full-year results.

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment reported a 19.6% revenue increase in Q4 to $86.6 million and a 14.8% jump to $329.2 million for all of 2023.

Those figures compare to Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 numbers, when the company’s strategic comms division rose 3.7% to $72.4 million and 7.1% to $286.7 million, respectively.

Mark McCall, FTI's strategic comms segment head, highlighted government and public affairs as important drivers of growth in Q4. He said “consistent work” related to cybersecurity, crises, litigation, mergers and acquisitions and activism fueled the unit’s full-year results.

“We have a really strong presence in Brussels and London, as well as Washington, DC,” McCall said. “All three of those were factors for the full year.”

McCall said his division had “really strong growth” in the Americas in Q4 and the second half of 2023. He applauded the division’s performance in Asia last year, and said FTI is investing in Japan and the Middle East.

The strategic comms unit fared better than FTI’s forensic and litigation consulting segment in Q4, which increased 11.9% to $165.5 million, but it fell slightly behind its other business divisions in terms of revenue growth during the quarter. Technology grew 31.4% to $100.9 million; corporate financing and restructuring jumped 19.7% to $365.6 million; and economic consulting increased 19.8% to $206.1 million.

For 2023, technology was up 21.2% to $387.9 million; economic consulting increased 11% to $771.4 million; forensic and litigation consulting rose 12.8% to $654.1 million; and corporate financing and restructuring jumped 17.4% to $1.34 billion.

FTI as a whole reported Q4 revenue of $924.7 million, up 19.4% compared to $774.4 million in the prior year quarter. For 2023, the company posted revenue of $3.49 billion, a roughly 15.2% increase from $3.03 billion in 2022.

The firm estimated in its filing that total 2024 revenue will range between between $3.65 billion and $3.79 billion.