AI and better-late-than-never RTO policies are writing San Francisco’s comeback story

San Francisco has taken more than its fair share of punches since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Now a new generation of tech talent is giving it the story to punch back.

Scott Allison goes to the downtown San Francisco headquarters of his eponymous firm at least three days a week. Recently, his commuter train was standing-room-only for the first time in years and his favorite spot to grab a bite had a lunchtime rush.

“I was like, ‘Holy Mackerel, the sandwich place has a line-up!’” he says. “It was about a 30-minute wait.”

Allison says the City by the Bay is slowly but surely coming back to life with renewed hustle and bustle. “It gets busier every week,” says Allison, the firm’s chairman.

San Francisco’s struggles post-pandemic have been well-reported — and greatly exaggerated and politicized, say some locals. In 2023, when other big cities saw droves of workers return to the office more frequently, San Francisco lagged, registering its highest-ever office-space vacancy, with 31% of its real estate available for lease or sublease. In part of its downtown core, building entryways became shelters for the homeless and the sidewalks were lined with their tents. Overdose deaths reached a record high of 813 people.

Yet Allison, who is the fifth generation in his family to work in San Francisco and lives in the Bay Area, says, “I feel like the worst is behind the city. In fact, I tell people the next boom has already started.”

Companies that invested in AI are getting a lot of media coverage as potential saviors of the city. But another factor is its growing return-to-the-office movement. Allison mandated staff must be in the office two days a week in September 2021 and shortly after added an expectation of a third day in the office or at in-person events. However, most technology companies took years before walking back policies that employees could work from anywhere or even relocate.

“I’ve sat on both community and business groups and been pretty vocal in chastising some companies for not getting their people back at least part-time in the office,” says Allison. “We have a responsibility to support local businesses in business districts.”

Google, Amazon, Apple and Salesforce have all since implemented a three-day-a-week office policy in their San Francisco offices.

Still, Allison says it will be years before the city fully recovers.

“We, the large business community, did incredible damage,” he says. “We ripped the rug out from under a lot of small businesses because workers weren’t in offices to frequent them.”

Jordan Rittenberry, president of Weber Shandwick West and North America tech practice lead, moved to San Francisco about 18 months ago, having previously served as Edelman’s chairman of the Middle East and Africa. He concedes the city is behind the curve in bringing employees back to in-person work.

“I think we're probably about 18 months or so behind places like New York City in our downtown recovery,” he says. “Sometimes you’re out on the street and it’s really busy. At other times, it still looks like a ghost town.”

In positive signs, he is seeing higher attendance at industry events, and “a lot of demand in the Bay Area for corporate comms and corporate affairs work. Organizations, particularly tech companies that tend to be very liberal, are really looking to understand how they can navigate a lot of the societal issues the city is facing today.”

Rittenberry says some of that is due to recognition of the part they inadvertently played in San Francisco’s post-pandemic struggles.

“I think a lot of organizations see the unintended impacts they had by saying, ‘We're all going to work from home now,’” he says. “More companies are expecting their people to be in the office full-time or a minimum of three days a week, and I think that’s having a positive impact on the city.”

“There’s no denying that there was a pandemic-induced exodus that resulted in some companies and talent moving away from the Bay Area,” agrees Jason Clarke, EVP of business development and GM of WE’s San Francisco office.

Noting the city’s legacy is one of resiliency, “the gradual return to the office and the race to capitalize on emerging tech opportunities fueled by AI is helping to reestablish San Francisco’s momentum and growth,” says Clarke. “We see the importance of growing a presence in what is still such a prominent and important market.”

Groups have also sprung up in support of the Golden Gate City.

Advance SF, made up of some of the city’s leading employers, including Dropbox, Gap Inc., Google, the San Francisco Giants, Target and Uber, launched a $4 million campaign called It All Starts Here last October.

Edelman supported the effort, including with a fireside discussion with the likes of celebrity chef Tyler Florence, Museum of the African Diaspora CEO Monetta White, Union Square Alliance CEO Marisa Rodriguez and Gioia McCarthy of Bank of America.

These San Francisco leaders and innovators shared “how they got their start in San Francisco and their hopes for the city’s future,” says Jonathan Jordan, GM of California at Edelman.

Weeks before the launch, Edelman scheduled briefings with top-tier media outlets, sharing the pride and perspective of Giants CEO and co-chair of the Advance SF board Larry Baer, former GAP chairman Bob Fisher and tech entrepreneur Chris Larsen.

According to Jordan, the campaign has resulted in 445 unique media placements, including in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC and The Straits Times, plus 438 syndicated stories adding up to more than 2 billion views.

Following the campaign’s launch, which saw the agency work with Ground Floor Public Affairs and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Edelman reached out to reporters covering the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit, which was hosted by San Francisco.

“The media wanted to learn more about the campaign and hear directly from Advance SF leaders like Larry Baer,” explains Jordan. “The team also encouraged Bob Fisher to write a poignant op-ed published by Fortune about the economic opportunities San Francisco has to offer, highlighting how the city is where his parents started The Gap.”

The op-ed was titled “Don’t listen to the gloomy headlines: A new generation of Bay Area innovators is about to soar.”

“We continue to help change the city’s narrative by telling future-looking stories, including the city’s AI boom, how sports are helping to revitalize the city with the Mission Bay project and how the concept of downtown has changed since the pandemic,” says Jordan.

LaunchSquad was hired by the mayor’s office of protocol to promote last November’s APEC Leaders’ Summit and APEC CEO Summit, with the goal of generating more balanced and accurately representative reporting of San Francisco.

“The accurate story is not the right-wing narrative of a failed city caused by liberal values and policies,” says Jason Mandell, partner and cofounder of LaunchSquad. “Like all cities, San Francisco has its problems, but a lot of media coverage severely misled what the city was actually like.”

The firm’s outreach to the media generated headlines like “’Are you OK?’ San Franciso Residents Say They Most Certainly Are” in The New York Times.

“We put them in touch with everyday real people in San Francisco who are fed up with the lies and misinformation,” says Mandell. “It wasn’t about making it political, and so no city officials or politicians or business leaders were in the story.”

In his role as president of the SF Press Club, Bospar PR president Curtis Sparrer organized a town hall with San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Called Take Action San Francisco: Real Answers for a Better Bay Area, it streamed on local TV in December.

In advance of the event, the Press Club commissioned a poll that found 64% of Americans “believe San Francisco is in a doom loop,” based on traditional media, social media and word of mouth rather than an actual visit to the city.

“We've been tracking anti-San Francisco bias in conservative media for years, and I don’t think it will ever change. Haters are going to hate,” says Sparrer. “But even outlets that have historically been hostile to San Francisco are starting to sing a different tune about the city with the AI gold rush.”

Sparrer and the city’s mayor have talked about getting “more tech companies talking about San Francisco being a great place to work and to find the best talent,” says Sparrer. “There needs to be more pride, and I think leaders are starting to talk about its advantages.”

He points to the start-up Alembic, which uses AI to predict ROI on marketing messages and recently secured financial backing from former Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg. Alembic’s CEO says San Francisco is “home” and “where the talent is.”

As for the agency business, record real-estate vacancies have an upside, says Sam Singer, president of Singer Associates. “There's an opportunity for agencies to take reasonably priced space alongside big tech, startups and biotech companies,” he says.

Heather Craft, CEO for North America of San Francisco-based Hotwire, says “over the last few years, comms leaders in San Francisco have also cemented their role as critical strategic partners in the C-suite.”

“As AI continues to drive fresh excitement and new opportunity, those leaders will absolutely play a critical role in helping brands attract talent, build culture and have a presence in their local communities,” she says.

Former Edelman and Chevron executive Dave Samson, who has lived in San Francisco since 1985 and recently joined the boutique agencies iQ 360 and DrivePath Advisors in a part-time advisory role, would like to see San Francisco rely less on the tech sector. That way, its “busts” aren’t as pronounced and less prone to attack from conservative media.

“San Francisco has always been a boom-and-bust city, and so I think it needs to look at expanding beyond tech,” says Samson, suggesting it might want to explore how Detroit has rebounded over the years and become less of a singular-sector economy focused on automotive.

“Communicating the value of people being in the office in terms of innovation and supporting the city is still where PR can be of the most in San Francisco right now,” says Samson.