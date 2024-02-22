‘Unexpected without being random’ – Creative Hits of the Week

Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings! Charlotte Tilbury is on one this week and I’m here for it.

Firstly the brand has become an official partner of the F1 Academy – a refreshing stand out from the alpha male trifecta of crypto, watches and fossil fuels you’d usually expect from F1 sponsorships. I expect most people’s initial reaction will be “Huh?” But I love that it’s unexpected without being random – it’s a premium consumer brand, there’s an audience there who are already passionate about motorsport, and the brand is there to contribute to a purpose that aligns with its own: “Empowering everyone, everywhere, to unlock the magic of confidence.”

Charlotte Tilbury makes history as first female-founded brand to partner with F1 Academy https://t.co/V5zfzfm9YA pic.twitter.com/gaFB5ks3zi — The Independent (@Independent) February 16, 2024

Speaking of exactly that, the Charlotte Tilbury team were also at the BAFTAs this week primping everyone’s favourite bath slurper, Barry Keoghan, for the red carpet. It’s rare that we see men’s preparation for events like this and, since this guy can apparently do no wrong, it’s a simple moment that both expands the brand’s audience and makes him look even more effortlessly cool in his own skin, if that was possible after that dance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)

Magnum campaign

The new TV and outdoor campaign for Magnum is doing the rounds in most creative teams this week so it feels right to include it. It’s not the only brand trying to find a way to talk about summer in the UK without prompting the old ‘what summer?’ reaction, or wasting all your media budget when we have a washout on the first week of the holidays, so the ASMR and premium black and white cinematography saying ‘find your summer’ is a solid insight-based idea that stands out.

I’ll be interested to see how it looks in the wild against more colourful campaigns come summer, but at least we can be sure it’ll be better than its classic media placement howler in Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens two years ago (spoiler: even the Manchester Evening News wouldn’t recommend sitting there for long enough to eat an ice cream).