5 questions every comms executive should ask when building a risk management plan

Answering these questions will give you the tools and confidence needed to make the best decisions for your company, says Gravity Research’s Luke Hartig.

With rising societal and reputational issues seemingly around every turn, it’s hard for communicators to know how to make appropriate decisions that will avoid around-the-clock fire drills.

We've worked directly with Fortune 500 chief communications officers, heads of government relations and leading corporate affairs officers to help them stay ahead of issues facing their respective industries. No matter the sector, there are key questions every communications executive should ask, from preparedness to future systems planning, to help their company make the right decisions before, during and after a reputational crisis happens.

Here are five of the fundamental questions for building an effective risk management plan:

What are the core issues that align with my organization’s mission and values?

Our research shows that while the most prepared companies tend to monitor a broad range of issues, they tend to engage on a relatively small number of issues that align with their company mission and values and where they can make a real impact.

Data gathering should be tailored to your priorities and organizational strategies. Ask yourself what societal issues most frequently intersect with our company’s mission or operations? What are our fundamental values as an organization? What societal issues align with our values? On which issues do we have the credibility and stature to make a real impact?

Be relentless in answering these foundational questions before deciding what issues you might consider engaging on. Once you’ve identified what matters most to your organization, research and analysis can help you understand evolving issue dynamics, how different relevant stakeholders are engaged on the issues, what your peers are doing and what engagement options are available to you. This will help you inform your leadership, navigate murky waters and make well-informed decisions.

Who are my key stakeholder audiences? And how do they play into decision making?

Too often, companies focus on a particular stakeholder group to the neglect of others. So as a first step, make sure to think through: Who are my stakeholder audiences, such as employees, executives, consumers, board directors, shareholders, policymakers or peers? What are their needs? What are their regional or local issues? How should I prioritize them?

No organization can make everyone happy. This is why it’s important to first clearly define your core issues and which stakeholders you are trying to engage. Evaluating and prioritizing stakeholder groups can inform the data you collect and use, better evaluate your position within your competitive set and identify other issues you may not be monitoring.

Organizations often begin communications planning with what they want to say, but that’s only part of it. Instead, start from your primary audience’s point of view and build a plan that speaks to their unique needs. Understanding your audience and what they need from your brand is crucial to navigating any situation. Once you have that nailed down, you can widen the circle and customize your messaging to reach secondary and even tertiary audiences.

One of the biggest mistakes I see is when companies try to address all stakeholder concerns with one response. It just doesn’t work. With a thorough analysis of data customized for your most important stakeholders, you can focus on what animates key stakeholders and what messaging will resonate most

Where are we potentially vulnerable?

You’ve already determined your core issues and your core audiences. Now, it’s time to be brutally honest about where your organization’s vulnerabilities lie. When we work with clients, we want to make sure we know what kinds of information could pose an external threat or any uncertainties that could impact their operations. Then we zoom in and look for tangential and related issues in the marketplace that could signal a growing or upcoming risk.

In 2020/21, for example, the racial equity conversation online was heavily focused on “critical race theory.” Amid that dialogue, we noticed a growing interest in racial equity audits, which would have a huge impact on our clients as they looked toward shareholder proxy season. This knowledge offered the needed preparation for communicators — as no one wants to receive a call from shareholders for which they aren’t prepared.

Taking this one step further, communicators should dig deeper into the kinds of vulnerabilities companies have. Does your organization have a history of racial equity allegations? Have you been heavily scrutinized for your environmental record? It’s important to know specific vulnerabilities to prepare for the worst and target research on where issues might emerge.

Who do you need on your risk management task force?

Bringing in a range of high-level perspectives from across your company’s business functions can create a strong task force and ensure you are thinking enterprise-wide during a crisis. Indeed, our research shows that the most prepared companies have issues management task forces comprising a diverse range of roles and perspectives. Decide if your issues management task force should include your: CEO, chief human resources officer, chief diversity officer, legal counsel, head of government affairs and head of investor relations.

The goal is to have all relevant stakeholders in the room, knowing their purpose, working from a research-informed common operating procedure and running scenarios long before a crisis ever occurs.

Our research and experience tell us that the companies best prepared to handle crises run the most inclusive processes. Looking at data and issues through as many diverse lenses as possible is the most effective way to holistically measure corporate risk.

What are my peers doing? And who can I lean on for advice?

Moments of crisis can feel lonely, but they don’t have to. Make sure you have a baseline of benchmarking data on what your peers are doing and where you fall in the pack long before a crisis occurs. Be intentional about creating an unofficial advisory circle that you can turn to amid challenges.

One of the most rewarding parts of my job is fostering this kind of peer insight, both via our benchmarking and regular surveys of top executives as well as by convening executives for small, off-the-record salon dinners. We always say that our conversations are partly about discussing issues, partly about therapy. I have been heartened to see how the most intimidating issues suddenly seem manageable when partners learn they are not alone and that their peers are eager to help.

No matter what 2024 brings — be it electoral uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, anti-DEI challenges, climate concerns or other issues — taking the time to answer these five questions will give you the tools and confidence needed to make the best decisions for your company.

Luke Hartig is president of Gravity Research, where he leads the company’s research and consulting businesses.