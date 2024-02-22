Global airline alliance oneworld hires UK agency

Oneworld, the global airline alliance with members including British Airways and American Airlines, has appointed a comms partner to a global brief, in light of its 25th anniversary.

Luxury travel and tourism specialist The PC Agency has been selected to boost oneworld’s global media relations in its 25th anniversary year.

The alliance, which has 13 member airlines, aims to deliver “a seamless travel experience” for customers flying on oneworld carriers, especially those who do so frequently.

Oneworld was founded in 1999 by American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas. Since then, it has grown to include Alaska Airlines, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and Sri Lanka Airlines.

Oman Air is expected to join as oneworld’s 14th member airline in 2024.

The PC Agency has been appointed after being shortlisted by oneworld. It previously co-ordinated the global campaign for the alliance’s 20th anniversary celebrations in 2019, on a project basis.

There is no incumbent agency for the media relations brief.

Paul Charles, founder and chief executive of The PC Agency, said: “Our airline team have first-hand experience of working within oneworld member carriers and we’re looking forward to taking the alliance to new levels during its 25th anniversary year, with iconic events and campaigns.”

Maria McKinnon, oneworld’s director of brand, marketing and loyalty, said: “The oneworld Alliance is entering an exciting new phase in its 25th anniversary year, as it opens its first lounges in Amsterdam – the first in Europe – and in Seoul, South Korea."

She added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the expertise of The PC Agency team and are planning many memorable moments in the months ahead for our airline members, the superb teams flying guests around the world, frequent flyers, and media globally.”

Member airlines work closely together to enable customers to smoothly transfer between flights operated by the allied carriers.

With oneworld, frequent flyers can earn and redeem points across the entire alliance network, while top-tier cardholders can also enjoy access to airport lounges and extra baggage allowances, plus fast-track security lanes, depending on the airport they are travelling through.

Other recent wins for The PC Agency, which was founded a decade ago by former airline comms chief Charles, include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Zambia Tourism Agency.