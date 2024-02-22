PRCA MENA reveals Regional Awards 2024 shortlist

News

PRCA MENA has announced the shortlist of finalists for its annual Regional Awards.

by Elizabeth Wiredu Added 19 hours ago

The annual PRCA MENA Regional Awards provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate campaigns and work produced by communications teams and individuals in the region.

The ceremony covers 26 categories including campaign, team and individual awards.

Weber Shandwick MENAT received the most nominations with 29, including Large Consultancy of the Year.

W7Worldwide picked up nine nominations, while Gambit Communications (18), ASDA’A BCW (13), and Atteline (11). Other consultancies nominated include Lhamim Marketing, APCO, Seven Media and more.

A full list of finalists can be found here.

Monika Fourneaux, head of EMEA at the PRCA, said: “We are pleased to unveil the finalists for our 2024 Regional Awards and acknowledge the outstanding talent within the PR industry in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Once again, we received a high volume of submissions, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating the winners at the upcoming PRCA MENA Awards Ceremony.”

Winners will be announced at the event on 25 April 2024 at the Taj Hotel, Business Bay in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The PRCA, which was founded in London in 1969, launched PRCA MENA in 2016.


