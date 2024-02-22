72Point appoints former Reach associate editor

News

Multi-service content agency 72Point has appointed a former journalist and associate editor at Reach plc to the new role of head of media strategy.

by Elizabeth Wiredu February 22, 2024

With an extensive background in media and journalism, Andy Rudd (pictured) has joined 72Point. 

Rudd worked at publisher Reach for eight years, serving as head of news at Mirror.co.uk before becoming associate editor. He has also held journalism roles at Trinity Mirror, Express Newspapers and The Sun.

In his new role, Rudd will develop 72Point’s media strategy, as well as drive innovation and creativity to deliver clients and publishers newsworthy content.

Commenting on his appointment, Rudd said: The opportunity to work with a dynamic team dedicated to delivering high-quality content and innovative media strategies is incredibly exciting. I look forward to contributing to 72Point’s continued success and helping to drive impactful results for our clients.

Chris Pharo, managing director of the agency, added: We are delighted to welcome Andy to 72Point as our new head of media strategy. His extensive experience in the media industry makes him the ideal candidate for this role. His appointment signifies our commitment to providing unparalleled guidance to clients in navigating the dynamic media landscape.

72Point has offices in London and Bristol, as well as New York and San Diego in the US. Last year, consumer PR agency Play merged with 72Point, with Play founder Rowan Adams passing on the baton after three and a half years.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Pukka Herbs brews new consumer PR partnership

Pukka Herbs brews new consumer PR partnership

Pitch Update: British Gas, eToro, Frankie Bridge and more…

Pitch Update: British Gas, eToro, Frankie Bridge and more…

Movers and Shakers: Edelman, Freuds, M&C Saatchi, Golin and more…

Movers and Shakers: Edelman, Freuds, M&C Saatchi, Golin and more…

Edelman, WPP, FTI, Omnicom, IPG, Publicis – Q4/FY results round-up

Edelman, WPP, FTI, Omnicom, IPG, Publicis – Q4/FY results round-up

Global airline alliance oneworld hires UK agency

Global airline alliance oneworld hires UK agency

Adobe race tracks, Alton Towers giant eye, Uncommon dirty protest - Campaigns round-up

Adobe race tracks, Alton Towers giant eye, Uncommon dirty protest - Campaigns round-up

Mark McCall. (Photo used with permission).

FTI Consulting strategic comms revenue up 19.6% in Q4, 14.8% for 2023

Richard Edelman: 'More animal spirits' now than 2023. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Edelman global revenue falls 3.7% to $1.04 billion in 2023

TalkTalk corporate affairs chief to join Hargreaves Lansdown

TalkTalk corporate affairs chief to join Hargreaves Lansdown

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now