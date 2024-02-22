72Point appoints former Reach associate editor

Multi-service content agency 72Point has appointed a former journalist and associate editor at Reach plc to the new role of head of media strategy.

With an extensive background in media and journalism, Andy Rudd (pictured) has joined 72Point.

Rudd worked at publisher Reach for eight years, serving as head of news at Mirror.co.uk before becoming associate editor. He has also held journalism roles at Trinity Mirror, Express Newspapers and The Sun.

In his new role, Rudd will develop 72Point’s media strategy, as well as drive innovation and creativity to deliver clients and publishers newsworthy content.

Commenting on his appointment, Rudd said: “The opportunity to work with a dynamic team dedicated to delivering high-quality content and innovative media strategies is incredibly exciting. I look forward to contributing to 72Point’s continued success and helping to drive impactful results for our clients.”

Chris Pharo, managing director of the agency, added: “We are delighted to welcome Andy to 72Point as our new head of media strategy. His extensive experience in the media industry makes him the ideal candidate for this role. His appointment signifies our commitment to providing unparalleled guidance to clients in navigating the dynamic media landscape.”

72Point has offices in London and Bristol, as well as New York and San Diego in the US. Last year, consumer PR agency Play merged with 72Point, with Play founder Rowan Adams passing on the baton after three and a half years.