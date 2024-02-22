TalkTalk corporate affairs chief to join Hargreaves Lansdown

Lucy Thomas, director of corporate and regulatory affairs at telecoms business TalkTalk Group, will join financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown next month, stepping into a new role.

Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has appointed Lucy Thomas (pictured) as corporate affairs director – a new role within the business. Thomas will join its executive leadership team, reporting to chief executive Dan Olly.

HL is a British private investment and asset management company, listed on the FTSE 250 stock index.

Thomas is set to start in the role on 25 March and will lead on government affairs and public policy, corporate communications and responsible business.

In her current position as director of corporate and regulatory affairs at TalkTalk Group, which she has held for four years, Thomas has led the communication of its delisting, acquisitions and divestments, as well as overseeing the firm’s current demerger and refinancing plan, which will see the creation of two new independent businesses in Spring 2024.

Thomas confirmed that she will not be directly replaced at TalkTalk. James Quinn, who joined the business last year after holding senior comms roles at Credit Suisse and Barclays, remains communications director, while the regulation and public affairs elements of Thomas’ current job will be overseen by the group’s legal team.

Prior to joining TalkTalk, Thomas held senior positions at Edelman and the BBC. At the latter, she was a producer on programmes such as Newsnight and the World at One.

The comms pro also has a background in building and leading campaigns, having been deputy director for the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign, and spent three years at Business for New Europe, a coalition that made the case for positive reform in Europe.

HL chief executive Olly said: “I’m so pleased to be able to appoint someone of Lucy’s experience and calibre into this new role.

“HL has an important mission to help the nation save and invest, a great brand and a strong reputation, all of which I know that Lucy will further develop and strengthen. I look forward to welcoming her to HL in March.”

Thomas said: “I’m delighted to be joining HL. It’s a great business that has such an important role to play in supporting people [to] save and invest to secure a better financial future. I’m looking forward to working with Dan and the team and playing my part in HL’s next phase of successful growth.”

The appointment comes after HL’s recent announcement of an eight per cent fall in pre-tax profits, to £183m, in H2 of 2023. According to the firm, this dip occurred due to increased investments in tech and staffing costs.