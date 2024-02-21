Instinctif creates AI-powered ‘micro agency’ for start-ups

Instinctif Partners has launched a ‘new PR agency’ designed for start-ups, scale-ups, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), using AI services at a low cost.

Called FLETA, the ‘micro agency’ from Instinctif Partners will be led by Katie Gabriel (pictured) and overseen by Instinctif’s chief financial officer, James Evans, and chief client officer, Emily Luscombe.

A corporate communications specialist, Gabriel has a track record of delivering PR programmes for challenger brands, scale-ups and SMEs.

She has been with the business for five years and received a high commendation at the 2023 PRWeek Awards in the Young Game Changer of the Year category.

The new offer provides AI-powered services for early-stage brands, designed to “facilitate a low-cost approach and speed up delivery”, the agency said. The offer includes narrative development, media relations, executive profiling, social media strategy, and capacity building.

According to the agency, FLETA will use a selection of AI software to support activities ranging from ideation, research and analysis to the creation of written content (such as press releases) and automating back office tasks – media monitoring and administration, for example.

Instinctif said FLETA will be used as an ‘incubator’, using AI to test efficiencies that could be applied across Instinctif’s client portfolio in due course. The incorporation of AI into its business model was supported by industry expert Andrew Bruce Smith.

FLETA will operate out of Instinctif’s headquarters in London and forms part of the company’s broader innovation strategy as it looks to roll out a set of products and services supported by AI in the coming months.

FLETA launches with the B Corp dairy business The Collective UK as its first client.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, FLETA’s accounts will not be staffed like traditional agency account teams “as the focus is on lean and agile service delivery”. Instinctif plans to transfer staff as needed to work on FLETA’s clients. Eventually, the team will expand with the addition of external hires, the agency said.

Commenting on the launch, Gabriel said: “FLETA is a challenger agency for challenger brands. It offers the chance for Instinctif to continue supporting fast-growth companies that require the expertise of an established consultancy, delivered in a more agile way.

“FLETA in no way rivals the breadth of expertise at Instinctif, it is the young and hungry sibling looking to do things differently for companies that share a similar mindset. Having the opportunity to test how AI can enhance the delivery of our work while supporting innovative brands like The Collective, is a real ‘pinch-me’ career moment.”

Luscombe said: “Instinctif is a partner to dozens of mid-cap businesses seeking to build their profile and attract investment.

“We know that many of these needed professional communication support earlier in their growth journey, but felt unable to make the investment. We hope that by harnessing technology we can support start-ups and scale-ups at an early stage until they are ready to ‘graduate’ to the wider services provided by Instinctif.”

Instinctif, which now advises more than 700 clients, has offices in London, Dubai, Riyadh, Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Dublin and Johannesburg.

It is ranked 22nd in the most recent PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table, with UK revenue of £23.4m in 2022, and employs 224 members of staff.