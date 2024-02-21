Global Brands assigns six-figure comms brief

News

Independent drinks company Global Brands has selected a consumer comms agency to handle its portfolio of brands, including VK and Hooch.

by Elizabeth Wiredu Added 1 hour ago

PRWeek UK understands Global Brands has awarded a six-figure brief to Yorkshire-based comms agency Prohibition after a two-way competitive pitch.

With a portfolio of beverage brands including VK, Franklin & Sons, Hooch, All Shook Up and Shake Baby Shake, Global Brands has hired Prohibition to execute a comprehensive, multi-brand PR strategy to help support its growth plans.

The work will include trade activity to strengthen on-trade relationships and growing off-trade distribution. Prohibition will also carry out press office activities and creative campaigns to reinforce brand positioning alongside raising international awareness.

The account will be led by senior account director Vicki Murphy and account director Emily Moult.

Chris Norton, founder and managing director of Prohibition, said: “The entire team is thrilled to be working with such a reputable and forward-thinking business. Welcoming Global Brands to our F&B division is an exciting development for Prohibition, and we’re keen to hit the ground running and start delivering impactful results for the company’s various brands!”

Matt Bulcroft, marketing director at Global Brands, added: “We were impressed with Prohibition’s industry expertise and experience in working with other leading FMCG brands. The team’s previous successes demonstrated their commitment to delivering tangible results in support of wider business objectives, which is essential in achieving our growth strategy over the next five years.

“Prohibition’s strategic approach and creative thinking stood out during the pitch process, and we’re looking forward to working together and seeing their ideas come to fruition.”

PRWeek understands that Global Brands previously handled its PR in-house.

Prohibition’s clients include cleaning brand Astonish, British Wool, C4, Equans, Interflora, the University of Oxford and Sealy, among others.


