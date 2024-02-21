Skills shortages holding back UK government comms

The Government Communication Service faces concerns over a lack of resources and shortages in key skills, according to a major new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This is the fourth in a six-part series examining the findings from the OECD’s Public Communication Scan of the United Kingdom.

Click here to read the first, second and third parts.

The recently released report, which is the first of its kind for an OECD member country, draws on a survey of 12 major Whitehall departments, 30 in-depth interviews with governmental and civil society stakeholders, and a review of government documents.

It describes the GCS as a “modern and capable public communication function that has earned international recognition”. While many comms teams display “innovation and excellence”, the report notes: “There is an opportunity to elevate all departments to the same high standards.”

However, it points out that “most surveyed departments stated that existing resources and available staff capacity made implementing the official mandate for communication a challenge, particularly when combined with the expanding range of issues and specialised disciplines teams are expected to cover”.

There has also been a 55 per cent reduction in the central Cabinet Office team, according to the report. And “limits on resources” is a barrier to collaboration between comms and policy teams.

The OECD analysis states that, across the GCS, “too few communicators are adequately proficient in interpreting and using data to inform their work”.

It adds: “Some interviewees remarked that, at present, the community of expertise remains too small in comparison to the importance of data analysis in all communication operations.”

Only half of departments “considered their communication unit to be ‘highly agile’ in adapting to transformations in the field and seizing innovation”. The rest claimed “they can sometimes struggle to update approaches but have managed to navigate challenges”.

Shortages of digital skills are particularly acute. Only two out of 12 departments say that “all relevant staff are proficient in the use of digital technologies and data literacy, bring a digital-first outlook in all aspects of communication activities, and are motivated to embrace the latest innovations”.

The Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cabinet Office, Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Justice, are among the departments to have contributed to the report.

Others include the Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport, Department for Transport, HM Revenue and Customs, and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The OECD analysis recommends that the GCS build capacity “in specialised areas of communication, such as data and insights” as a key priority. Existing efforts to expand training and development opportunities are essential to the effectiveness of comms teams “in this rapidly transforming field”, it says. “New training could be more actively promoted to ensure widespread uptake.”

Responding to the report’s findings, a GCS spokesperson said: “We are committed to informing the public and serving ministers with excellence.”

GCS chief executive Simon Baugh, in a speech at the launch of the report earlier this month, said: “We have further to go to support all teams within GCS to operate at their very best.”

He outlined how a new self-assessment tool is being developed that will help comms teams “assess their current performance and identify areas of strength and opportunities for further development”.

Addressing the issue of skills shortages, he said: “On upskilling, GCS Advance is a substantial new learning and development programme that will deliver a measurable step change in the skills of UK government communicators… with a focus on digital and data skills.”

Baugh also described how AI tools can “act as a co-pilot to transform productivity and effectiveness”.

He cited a “virtual government comms assistant” that is currently being tested and said: “This new technology could allow communications professionals to complete tasks in minutes that take hours today.”