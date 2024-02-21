Adobe race tracks, Alton Towers giant eye, Uncommon dirty protest - Campaigns round-up

easyJet, ‘This is your captain speaking’

Primary school children enact gender stereotypes when imitating certain job roles, a new study has found. In an experiment conducted by easyJet and agency Taylor Herring, a group of seven-year-old children were asked to act out various occupations, with both girls and boys donning moustaches, choosing male names, and putting on a deep voice, when playing the roles of a mechanic, a builder and an airline pilot. At the end of the video, the children are introduced to a real-life female easyJet pilot. The experiment was commissioned by easyJet ahead of the launch of its 2024 Pilot Training Programme, with the aim of tackling gender stereotypes and inspiring more women to consider a career in aviation.

Hellmann’s, ‘No space for food waste’

Around the world, one-third of all food for human consumption is wasted. This behaviour is now being replicated in video games too, where gamers are incentivised to drop food when they run out of inventory space, as it is the lowest value item.​ To address this, Hellmann’s and agency Edelman are looking to clear the galaxy of food waste, partnering with three Twitch creators to help reduce digital food waste and calling on all gamers to join the mission. The goal is to collect 1,000 kilos of intergalactic food through a ‘collect-a-thon’, bringing the gaming community together and showing a global Gen-Z audience that food is a valuable item. Meanwhile, the brand will donate the equivalent of 50,000 real-world meals to charity FareShare UK.

EE, ‘The stage is yours’

Ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards, EE launched a campaign aiming to demonstrate the value of the arts in helping to develop key life skills, as research revealed that 11-16-year-olds who take part in the arts are more than twice as likely to feel confident in everyday life skills as those who don’t. The campaign included a series of online workshops and a free interactive festival of learning in London during February half term. ‘EE Learn Live’, hosted by TV presenter Stacey Dooley, featured sessions from the likes of England’s men’s football manager Gareth Southgate, Sidemen’s Tobi Brown, Top Boy lead actor Ashley Walters, and British business leader Deborah Meaden. EE also launched a TikTok competition, encouraging 13 to 17-year-olds to act out a scene for the chance to secure a role in ‘NAZ’, the biopic of boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed.

Aperol, ‘Life view’

Aperol showcases the untold stories of the people of Venice in its latest campaign, aided by Google technology. The brand has created a platform on Google Maps Street View, which invites viewers to travel on previously uncaptured waterways using brand new 360⁰ footage. Consumers can explore Venice for themselves through the interactive map.

Adobe reimagines UK landmarks as motorsport circuits

Ahead of the F1 season kicking off in March, Adobe has partnered with artist Rich McCor, AKA Paperboyo, to imagine what circuits would look like in famous locations across the UK and Ireland, including Primrose Hill in London and Library of Birmingham. To offer locals a preview of how this could look, Rich used Adobe Firefly’s Generative Fill tool, integrating famous race tracks into celebrated landmarks. Ketchum is behind the campaign.

Alton Towers, ‘Back with a vengeance…are you ready?’

The giant, blazing eye of Alton Towers’ Nemesis creature casts a glow at one of the UK’s most notorious alien hotspots, as the Resort reveals the official launch date for Nemesis Reborn. In a campaign by Smoking Gun, drone footage and images captured at Cannock Chase in Staffordshire show the appearance of the floating seven-metre-wide eye, to coincide with roller coaster Nemesis making its return following an extensive transformation.

Greatest Hits Radio and Ambassador Cruise Line, ‘Greatest Hits Radio Escape’

Greatest Hits Radio has partnered with Ambassador Cruise Line to launch a one-off themed cruise to Amsterdam and Hamburg. On board, fans will be able to play PopMaster with Ken Bruce; dance to DJ sets by Martin Kemp, Jenny Powell and Kate Thornton; and participate in Q&A sessions with hosts. Tickets are on sale now and audiences can also win their way on board by listening to Ken’s show on Greatest Hits Radio.

1664 Blanc x Selfridges, ‘Explorations in blue’

To mark the launch of the beer 1664 Blanc in the UK, the brand has opened a London Fashion Week activation at Selfridges. It features bespoke windows, kiosque and bookable talks and Q&As in the cinema. Londoners can taste the offering while reading a limited-edition Blanc newspaper, 'Le Journal Bleu', detailing news from LFW and exclusive interviews with British Fashion Council NEWGEN designers. Creative communications agency Full Fat was behind the work.

Alpro breakfast tasting menu

Alpro has teamed up with Michelin-trained chef and TikTok sensation, Poppy O’Toole, to host a five-course breakfast at a one-off London event. The campaign looks to inspire consumers to be more adventurous and add simple taste twists, as almost a quarter (23 per cent) of breakfast eaters say they are much better at exploring options and trying new things for their evening meal. The event, hosted in partnership with Ketchum, has a menu consisting of breakfast inventions, from a warm almond and banana waffle, to crispy curried hash browns.

Uncommon, ‘The dirty protest’

A new global initiative from Uncommon, with partners Clean Ocean (Rent Hav), Ocean Sewage Alliance and Renasys, revolves around a petition against sh*t in our oceans, signed with sh*t from our oceans. It is based on the insight that every year billions of litres of untreated sewage are dumped straight into the ocean, but politicians have chosen to ignore the problem. For the first time, sewage pollution is being taken to a place where those in power can’t ignore it – their desks. 'The dirty protest’ is an online petition that can be signed, with names then printed using a specially-designed ink made from real sewage. The petition is set to be delivered to the responsible politicians across the globe.

Rise.365, ‘Changing narratives’

M&C Saatchi has joined with London youth organisation Rise.365 for an out-of-home campaign, addressing the bias that many young black men experience daily when people jump to conclusions based on damaging preconceived narratives. The work depicts these negative views as a series of book covers. Each cover features a young Rise.365 volunteer, paired with a title based upon real judgement they have unfortunately experienced.

F1 Academy and Charlotte Tilbury

F1 Academy has partnered with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury in a campaign that aims to empower, inspire confidence, and encourage young women to chase their dreams. The brand looks to showcase F1 Academy’s current drivers, shining a light on their achievements and showing its audience the opportunities available to women in motorsport – both on and off track. Charlotte Tilbury has designed one of the designated F1 Academy partner liveries for the 2024 season. French driver Lola Lovinfosse will take to the wheel of the Charlotte Tilbury car.

THINK!, ‘UnXpected FM’

A new digital audio ad starring BBC and Netflix stars is being launched for THINK!, the government’s road safety campaign, to encourage young drivers to watch their speed. Actors Hugo Chegwin (DJ Beats in the BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing) and Kadeem Ramsay (Kit in Netflix’s Top Boy) appear on the fake radio station, UnXpected FM, to warn drivers to slow down on rural roads.

Biscuiteers, Bridgerton biscuit collection

Hand-iced biscuit company Biscuiteers has unveiled a collaborative collection, featuring 13 designs drawing on the plotlines, enchanting balls, and exquisite fashion from the Regency era of Bridgerton. The lemon-flavoured biscuits can be bought online and in-store, while the partnership with Netflix and Shondaland marks Biscuiteers’ first of this kind.

Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center, ‘Capa vs war’

Ad agency Innocean Worldwide has created a campaign in response to the escalating global conflicts, in collaboration with the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center. The initiative juxtaposes war photographer Robert Capa's historic images with contemporary warfare scenes, underscoring the unsettling parallels between past and present conflicts, and serving as a timeless plea for understanding, empathy, and hope across Europe and beyond.

British Transport Police, ‘Your piece of the puzzle’

A new campaign from British Transport Police uses the words of real victims whose information led to a serial sex offender being apprehended on the rail network and convicted of his crimes. It showcases how vital all reports from the public are and how your information, whether you are a victim or witness, could be the final piece of the puzzle which helps police catch a serial offender.

These are the words of three women who helped jail a sex offender.



Text British Transport Police on 61016 to report any type of sexual behaviour that makes you uncomfortable.



Your report could be the final piece of the puzzle. �� pic.twitter.com/ocOCPAFX7r — British Transport Police (@BTP) February 19, 2024

Pinterest, ‘P is for performance’

Pinterest has launched an international campaign to promote its products for advertisers looking to convert users into buyers. Featuring mini-movies, the platform said the work demonstrates how ads on Pinterest don’t just raise awareness about brands but also drive results. The creative features two over-the-top heroines dodging dangers while discussing how modern advertisers crave a performance-based ad platform.

On your side, ‘A better fortune’

This Lunar New Year, On Your Side, the support service dedicated to East and Southeast Asians who have experienced racism or hate, highlighted the kinds of hostile behaviour those communities experience. The campaign was based on the insight that East and Southeast Asian communities have shaped UK culture, including Asian food being the UK’s number one takeaway of choice. However, these communities continue to endure hate crime. Fortune cookies illustrate how people should stand against hate as once one is opened, a message reads: "You won’t tolerate hate" and "You won’t just stand by."

Sky Sports, ‘New balls please’

Sky promotes its new dedicated tennis channel with some 3D out-of-home executions. One outdoor activation is located in London's Vinegar Yard and shows a tennis ball fence and a 3D tennis ball stuck in the fence. This was inspired by the memory of playing tennis as a child where balls would get stuck in the fence. For the second activation, a 3D tennis ball tube was located at Pump Station, Westfield London. It showed a 3D ball bursting out of it to spotlight how tennis has arrived on Sky Sports.

The Mayor's Fund for London, 'Out of reach'

This short film by untold studios shines a light on the cost-of-living crisis and how it is affecting young people's access to food. The film follows a young woman trying to live her life while navigating soaring domestic bills, to the point where her usual groceries seem out of reach. Like a bad dream, each time she returns to the grocery shop, her items cling to the shelves and run away from her. Spoken-word poetry, performed by Rakaya Fetuga, accompanies the visuals.

The Tumeric Co., ‘We’re now on screen’

Health brand The Turmeric Co. has launched its first TV ad campaign, with support from Channel 4 and LloydBank’s ‘Black in Business’ initiative. The campaign, which showcases the brand’s signature Raw Turmeric Ginger Shot, features comedian Judi Love as a glamourous scientist who is an expert on The Turmeric Co.’s shots. The light-hearted creative also features the brand’s founder and chief executive Thomas ‘Hal’ Robson-Kanu.

The Gatsby Charitable Foundation, ‘T-team’

The Gatsby Charitable Foundation has announced that dancer Oti Mabuse and farmer/TV presenter Adam Henson are the latest stars to join its ‘T-team’ line-up. The T-team is a group of T-level champions who have joined forces to help parents understand more about T-levels and the benefits they offer young people. Led by a group of famous faces linked to industries with associated T-level subjects, the T-team believe that the qualification will revolutionise the job market, creating new opportunities and career pathways for young people. The T-team launch was developed and executed by Kindred as part of a wider, integrated campaign to raise awareness of T-levels.

NHS, ‘The place to go’

The NHS aims to raise awareness of its extended offering that enables pharmacists to supply prescription-only medicines when clinically appropriate to free up millions of GP appointments. A film by M&C Saatchi shows people visiting their local pharmacy to help them deal with various ailments. However, when they arrive, the usual pharmacy signage has been changed to reflect its visitors' inner worlds. Names include “it burns when I pee” and “this earache is getting worse, pharmacy”.

Planet Sport Bet, ‘On another planet’

Planet Sport’s betting and gaming brand, Planet Sport Bet, has launched a new podcast, hosted by ambassadors and football personalities Robbie Savage and Emma Jones. The podcast covers everything from insider football knowledge that fans won’t find anywhere else, to lighter touch lifestyle conversations.

International Cricket Council, ‘Out of this world’

Sports marketing agency Matta has created a TVC for The International Cricket Council, promoting the T20 Men's World Cup 2024 taking place this June. Marking 100 days to go to the first game, the film shows characters across the West Indies and the USA going about their regular lives, until they witness a strange phenomenon in the sky.

Natwest, ‘Whatever your goals, let’s get going’

Counting down to the Paris Olympic Games, NatWest is encouraging people to reach their goals. The campaign by The & Partnership, which is part of the brand's 'Tomorrow begins today' series, begins with athlete Asha Philip preparing for a run as she sets "tomorrow" as the destination on her watch. As Philip runs past people, she inspires them to join her and they also sing along to the song playing over the film.

‘Right to rehab’

The agency Pablo aims to capture people's first words and steps post-hospitalisation to stress the importance of rehabilitation. The agency worked with intensive care rehab nurse Kate Tantam to create the campaign and documented a series of "patient firsts" at rehab centres, hospitals and intensive care units in Plymouth to stress the importance of rehab. Billboards capture people’s first steps and a radio ad features someone’s first words since suffering their illnesses and injuries. The campaign spotlights how rehab services are not available for many people in their area and calls for more access to these services regardless of people’s postcodes.

Florida Grapefruit, ‘A taste of Florida sunshine’

Florida Grapefruit season is upon us, adding a touch of sunshine to the wet and windy British winter. To celebrate, Florida Grapefruit aims to brighten the day of commuters as it unveils a grapefruit tree in King’s Cross.

Magnum, ‘Find your summer’

Magnum is on a mission to encourage people to opt for ice cream during the winter months. A film shot in black and white shows people wrapping up warm in the cold weather, staying under their duvet in bed and running a hot bath. As a glimpse of sun appears, a woman enjoys the warmth by putting on a pair of sunglasses and enjoying a Magnum.

Coral, 'We're here for it'

Coral puts sports fans at the heart of the action in two 30-second spots by Wonderhood Studios. 'Racing fan derby' was filmed at Newbury racecourse and shows horses hurtling down the track. Close-ups reveal the jockeys are actually horse-racing fans, including a group of men on a stag do wearing fancy dress and an armchair racing fan in her dressing gown. 'Coral coins' is set in a Chinese takeaway, where a man is playing one of Coral’s free-to-play games on his phone with friends, promoting Coral’s Rewards Grabber and Coral Coins.

Quaker Oats, 'You've got this'

Quaker Oats explores the relationship between a father and son in this film by Uncommon Creative Studio. It shows a man making some porridge for himself and his young son to eat together as his wife leaves for work. He hands his son a spoon and reassuringly says: "You’ve got this." The film then follows the pair over the years, showing the role Quaker Oats plays in their lives during the arguments and the milestones. By the end, the son has a child of his own and continues the tradition he had with his father by tucking into a bowl of Quaker Oats with his boy.

Häagen-Dazs on International Women’s Day

Häagen-Dazs has launched a limited-edition vanilla pint, showcasing a commemorative design to the brand's founder Rose Mattus, with proceeds being donated to The Prince’s Trust Change a Girl’s Life campaign.