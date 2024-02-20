BCW’s Sabrina Browne joins Citi as SVP of personal banking

NEW YORK: Citi has brought on former BCW VP of corporate affairs Sabrina Browne as SVP of personal banking, effective on Tuesday.

Browne announced the new role at the bank in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“With over a decade of experience in PR and strategic communications, I'm energized by the opportunity to lead and innovate in this dynamic space,” she wrote.

Browne will report to Citi head of personal banking communications Laura Barganier. Browne will not have any direct reports.

Browne has joined Citi from BCW, where she held a range of roles, most recently as VP of corporate affairs for BCW North America. She announced her departure from the agency, which is merging with Hill & Knowlton to become Burson, last week.

“After 7.5 amazing years, my BCW Global chapter has ended!” Browne wrote on LinkedIn. “Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of supporting, leading and managing rewarding client accounts. From beauty to CPG, financial to retail, I’ve worked across sectors to advise Fortune 500 clients and build desirability and demand for their brands.”

Browne, a member of PRWeek’s 2021 Women to Watch class, said her work leading and co-creating BCW’s African-American Employee Resource Group in 2017 and supporting integrated agency teams across WPP were memorable moments of her BCW tenure.

Browne worked at Burson-Marsteller prior to the firm’s merger with Cohn & Wolfe in 2018. Before moving to the agency side, she was a PR consultant at political organization Emerge.

WPP, the holding company of BCW and H&K, announced the merger of the two firms under the Burson brand in late January. New appointments at the combined agency include BCW Americas CEO Kristine Boyden and H&K U.S. CEO Craig Buchholz taking on the same roles at Burson.

Other departures from BCW include former WPP U.S. public affairs lead and agency EVP for growth and marketing corporate purpose Brian Ellner, former president of BCW New York Jillian Janaczek, BCW health practice EVP Bailey Pescatore and North America healthcare practice lead Rachi Govil.

BCW declined to comment on Browne’s departure.

Citigroup, otherwise known as Citii, is an American investment bank and financial services corporation. The company reported a $1.8 billion Q4 loss, with revenue slipping 3% to $17.4 billion. CEO Jane Fraser called the quarterly performance “very disappointing.”