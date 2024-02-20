What Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal are saying to staff about Evan Gershkovich’s latest legal setback

A Russian court on Thursday upheld Gershkovich’s detention, meaning he is set to remain in prison until at least the end of March.

NEW YORK: Dow Jones and Wall Street Journal executives on Tuesday called a Russian court’s decision to uphold the detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich another “indefensible attempt” to misportray the journalist.

The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on an espionage charge during a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. The Journal and the U.S. government maintain the 32-year-old has been wrongfully detained.

The Moscow City Court’s decision to reject an appeal from Gershkovich’s lawyers on Thursday means the reporter will remain in prison until at least the end of March. Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour and WSJ editor-in-chief Emma Tucker sent a note to employees following the decision.

“It has been extraordinarily difficult to watch these proceedings play out, each one an indefensible attempt to portray Evan as something other than what he is — a journalist,” Latour and Tucker said in the internal memo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson this month that he is open to returning Gershkovich, but suggested that he wanted additional concessions from U.S. officials first.

Next month will mark one year since Gershkovich’s arrest, a milestone Latour and Tucker said was “once unthinkable for his family, friends and his colleagues.” Legal experts told the Journal it could still be months before the detained reporter’s case is brought to trial.

“As we have said since day one and will for as long as it takes — we continue to demand [Gershkovich’s] immediate release and will not rest until he is home,” Latour and Tucker said in the memo.

The Journal said in a separate statement that every day Gershkovich “remains in prison is an unconscionable attack on a free press.”

“Evan is a journalist, and any suggestion or portrayal otherwise is fiction,” the publication said. “We continue to demand his immediate release.”