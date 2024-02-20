Milanos or Ted Lasso biscuits? Hannah Waddingham says…

PRWeek sits down with Waddingham to chat about her partnership with Pepperidge Farm, why she decides to work with brands and if she prefers the new Milano flavor to Ted Lasso’s famous biscuits.

NEW YORK: Tea and cookies are an ideal combo. Pepperidge Farm says another one is Emmy-award winning actress Hannah Waddingham and the brand’s classic Milanos.

The bakery brand has again partnered with the actress and singer to elevate teatime — this time with a twist. A woman who knows her biscuits both on and off the screen, Waddingham represents the “tastefulness” that Pepperidge Farm was looking for to embody its brand.

The new promos are a continuation of Pepperidge Farm’s Have a Little Taste campaign, featuring Waddingham and her favorite snacks from the brand, including double dark chocolate Milanos and hearty white bread the singer uses to make her favorite cheese toasties.

In addition to the latest iteration of the campaign, Pepperidge Farm is also launching a new Milano flavor, the London Fog Milano. A classic London Fog is the equivalent of a traditional latte, but for tea lovers. The drink consists of earl grey tea — Waddingham’s favorite — and frothed milk. The cookie representation will be crafted with earl grey tea, milk chocolate, vanilla and the classic cookie biscuits.

The Waddingham-approved flavor will be available for a limited time in stores starting in March, a feature she says makes the launch “chic.”

PRWeek sat down with Waddingham to chat about the latest campaign, why she decides to work with brands and if she prefers the new Milano flavor to Ted Lasso’s famous biscuits.

Zeno Group is Pepperidge Farm’s agency partner.