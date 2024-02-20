Meltwater, Microsoft join forces

Meltwater will be featured in the Azure Marketplace for all Microsoft users.

Meltwater, a media, social media and consumer intelligence platform, will serve as Microsoft’s global provider in these three areas. Meltwater will also be featured in the Azure Marketplace for all Microsoft users and participate in the Microsoft ISV Co-Sell Partner Program.

The partnership will also result in an integration between the two companies’ products, creating an AI-powered communication insights service. In particular, Microsoft Copilot and Teams users who are Meltwater customers will be able to access insights like brand mentions, sentiment analysis and competitive benchmarking from Meltwater’s global dataset within the Microsoft product.

The platform will also combine Microsoft’s AI capabilities with Meltwater’s listening tools to allow users to access this data through an AI-powered conversation. Users can ask a question and receive insights, making the information accessible and actionable via Meltwater’s existing integration with Teams.

Last fall, Meltwater also began an integration with Salesforce, syncing contacts, cases and leads between Meltwater Engage and Salesforce. The partnership gave Meltwater users access to CRM context to bolster their social care efforts, the companies said at the time.