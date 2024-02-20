Golin teams with anti-disinformation platform Cyabra

Cyabra uses an AI platform and alerts to detect and combat threats such as those from malicious actors, bots and content generated by AI.

CHICAGO: Interpublic Group agency Golin has inked a strategic partnership with counter-disinformation platform Cyabra to bolster the firm’s disinformation and brand-protection offerings.

The agreement means Golin clients will be better positioned to proactively protect their reputations, the firm said in a statement.

Cyabra uses an AI platform and alerts to detect and combat threats such as those from malicious actors, bots and content generated by AI tools. It is capable of identifying and providing insights to counter threats ranging from brand reputation attacks and impersonations to election interference, the firm said in a statement.

The platform can identify suspicious or inauthentic profiles and activity, allowing users to get ahead of looming risks to their reputation. It can also support efforts to combat these threats and develop crisis communication strategies, the agency said.

Last December, Golin promoted Jonny Bentwood to global president of data and analytics, making him the first person on the agency’s global leadership team to oversee data. He reports to CEO Matt Neale.

This year, the firm promoted Ginger Porter to global chief client officer and named Dawn Langeland and Cori McKeever as North America co-presidents.

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions division, which includes Golin, registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q4 2023 and for the full year, an IPG spokesperson told PRWeek this month.

In 2022, Golin registered 11% revenue growth globally to $355 million, including a 13% increase in the U.S. to $225 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.