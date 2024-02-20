eToro hands corporate and creative brief to UK PR agency

Social trading and investment platform eToro has appointed an agency to handle its UK communications, under an integrated brief.

Lansons | Team Farner has been selected by eToro for an integrated comms brief, spanning proactive media relations, corporate communications and creative campaigns.

The agency will provide strategic counsel and manage the day-to-day press office function for eToro, positioning it as one of the key investing platforms in the UK.

It will also help the company to harness its education resources, in order to support investors and be seen as an expert commentator on broader personal finance and business topics.

Lansons will do so by also overseeing corporate profiling, thought leadership, creative news generation and sponsorship amplification.

The eToro platform enables users to invest in assets including stocks, ETFs, commodities, indices, cryptoassets and thematic portfolios.

Founded in 2007, the tool now has over 35 million registered users from more than 100 countries. It offers social investing, allowing users to interact with, learn from and copy the trades of more experienced investors.

The work will be overseen by Jack Crone, UK and DACH head of PR and communications at eToro. At Lansons, the account will be led by Geoff Duggan, director and fintech lead, and Liam Bell, executive creative director.

Duggan said: “This is a super brief that enables us to harness the best of our fintech, investment, media relations and creative experience to support a global brand with a bold ambition.

“eToro is one of the original challengers with a track record of breaking down barriers to investing, and we are excited to play our part in that mission.”

Crone said: “We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved so far. However, there’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to normalising investing and making it more accessible to a wider audience.

“If we’re to see real progress on this front, we need compelling and engaging communications and a strong partner to support us on this journey. That is why we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Lansons, a formidable agency with decades of experience and knowhow.”

The incumbent agency for this account is MRM London.

When contacted by PRWeek, Chris Tuite, director and head of consumer finance at MRM, said: “We had a very enjoyable and highly successful four years working with eToro during an exciting and interesting time for them, and the wider retail investment market. We are big fans of the business and the team there and wish them every success for the future.”

eToro bolsters Lansons’ experience in the investment and fintech space, where it already works with clients such as Tech Nation.

Last week, it emerged that the agency had also been appointed by high-street bank Santander.