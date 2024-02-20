PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards – shortlist revealed

The shortlist for PRWeek’s inaugural Corporate Affairs Awards has been released, with major comms agencies and in-house teams nominated for their outstanding work.

MHP Group and iNHouse Communications lead the nominations this year with five each.

Weber Shandwick, FTI Consulting, Virgo Health/Golin and Cavendish have a hattrick of nominations apiece. There are two each for Teneo, Grayling, Hanover, Clarion, Havas Life Medicom, Coldr, Powerscourt, Lansons | Team Farner, Ovid Health and Goldbug.

Among in-house teams, Luton Airport and Bupa lead the pack with two nominations each.

The PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across sectors covering corporate, city, pharma, public affairs and beyond.

The new scheme replaces PRWeek’s Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards. It recognises the multitude of different disciplines that sit under the modern corporate affairs function, with comms at the heart.

The co-chairs of the judges for 2024 are Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, at AstraZeneca; and Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director at Royal Mail.

The full shortlist

Best Agency – Corporate and/or Financial Comms

Dentons Global Advisors

FINN Partners

MHP Group

Best Agency – Public Affairs

Cavendish

Field Consulting

iNHouse Communications

Best Corporate Internal Comms or Employee Engagement Campaign

Accelerating a Planet Positive Future by FGS Global for Arcadis

Making it Click by Aviva

Sigma Software Help Hub by Sigma Software Group

The Great Big Get Together 2023 by Cavendish for Stonewater

Winning Together by Teneo for Tesco

Best Crisis or Issues Management

Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket by Coldr for the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

London Luton Airport Terminal Car Park 2 Fire by London Luton Airport

Save the Leadmill by The PHA Group for The Leadmill

Supporting Patients and Practices Through a National Dental Care Crisis by MHP Group for Bupa

Best Handling of a De/Merger or Acquisition Deal

Best Handling of a De/Merger or Acquisition Deal

Co-ordinating Communications for a Cross-border Transaction Between the AIM-listed Brave Bison plc and Frankfurt-listed Social Chain AG, with Separate Regulatory Requirements, Languages, and Time Differences by Powerscourt for Brave Bison

Helping Lithia & Driveway with its Strategic Partnership with Pinewood Technologies and its Acquisition of the UK Motor and Fleet Management Divisions of Pendragon plc by Powerscourt for Lithia & Driveway

Managing Biffa’s Communications Related to a Recommended Offer from ECP by Houston PR for Biffa

The Acquisition of UK Investment Bank Numis by Deutsche Bank by FTI Consulting for Numis

When David Buys Goliath: London Stock Exchange Group, post-Refinitiv Deal by Lansons | Team Farner for London Stock Exchange Group

Best In-house Comms Team

Bupa Global & UK

Darktrace

London Luton Airport

Sodexo

Virgin Media O 2

Best Integrated Agency

Cavendish

Grayling

MHP Group

OVID Health

Virgo Health

Weber Shandwick

Best Pro-active Lobbying Campaign on an Issue or Cause -

(in partnership with Accordience)

Backing British Spirits by iNHouse Communications for the UK Spirits Alliance & Scotch Whisky Association

Carbon Labelling: Why Not? by Blurred for Oatly

EPR Legislation Lobbying Campaign by Apetito and Wiltshire Farm Foods

Parthenon Project – Reunifying the Parthenon Sculptures in their Home in Athens by Pagefield for the Parthenon Project

Say Pants to the Tax by Marks & Spencer

Seizing Opportunities and Empowering Communities: Grayling’s Support for Anglesey Freeport by Grayling for Stena Line

The Eyes Have It Partnership by OVID Health for Roche

Best Public Health Awareness Campaign

Finding the Light to Bloom – World Scleroderma Day by Weber Shandwick Brussels for the Federation of European Scleroderma Associations

Misheard Lyrics by Virgo Health & Golin for Specsavers

NHS Black Heritage Blood Donation by ESPR

The Get Back in the Game Campaign by Hanover Communications, Clarion and Havas Life Medicom for Novartis UK, HEART UK

The Myeloma Mystery #FindThe851 by MHP Group for Myeloma UK

Type 2 Diabetes: Know Your Risk by Teneo for Tesco and Diabetes UK

Best Use of Content – Corporate and/or Financial Comms

AI for Business by Weber Shandwick for IBM

EY UK Attractiveness Survey for Financial Services 2023 by EY

Net Zero – The Race We All Win by Edelman for Xylem

Swipe Left, Invest Right: How the Principles of Dating can be Applied to Investing by MHP Group for the Financial Conduct Authority

The Power of the Premium by ABI

World Security Report 2023 by G4S and FTI Consulting

Best Use of Media Relations – Corporate and/or Financial Comms

Campaign Against Fraud by UK Finance

Get Paid, Not Played by Lansons | Team Farner for Atom bank

Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket by Coldr for the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

Household Money Index (HMI) by Goldbug for MoneySuperMarket

Poetry in Motion by Goldbug for Mercedes-Benz Vans

What on Earth is the Value of Space by Ogilvy UK for Inmarsat

World Security Report 2023 by G4S and FTI Consulting

Best Use of Media Relations – Pharma and/or Healthcare Comms

Bupa x ParalympicsGB by Bupa Global & UK

From the Margins by Cow for Gilead Sciences

Let’s Talk About Sex by Words + Pixels for Hims & Hers

Transforming the Menopause Conversation by Borkowski for Dr Louise Newson / Newson Health

Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers – Pharma and/or Healthcare Comms

Misheard Lyrics by Virgo Health & Golin for Specsavers

The Get Back in the Game Campaign by Hanover Communications, Clarion and Havas Life Medicom for Novartis UK, HEART UK

Newcomer of the Year – Public Affairs

Max Borland, iNHouse Communications

Thomas Jane, iNHouse Communications

Beth Robertson, iNHouse Communications

Shortlists for the following categories will be announced on the Awards night: