PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards – shortlist revealed

The winners will be announced at a live awards event at Quaglino’s in London’s West End on 16 April 2024 – click here for tickets and for more information.
MHP Group and iNHouse Communications lead the nominations this year with five each.
Weber Shandwick, FTI Consulting, Virgo Health/Golin and Cavendish have a hattrick of nominations apiece. There are two each for Teneo, Grayling, Hanover, Clarion, Havas Life Medicom, Coldr, Powerscourt, Lansons | Team Farner, Ovid Health and Goldbug.
Among in-house teams, Luton Airport and Bupa lead the pack with two nominations each.
The PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards, in partnership with headline sponsor Accordience and partner Teneo, showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across sectors covering corporate, city, pharma, public affairs and beyond.
The new scheme replaces PRWeek’s Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards. It recognises the multitude of different disciplines that sit under the modern corporate affairs function, with comms at the heart.
The co-chairs of the judges for 2024 are Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, at AstraZeneca; and Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director at Royal Mail.
Click here for more details and to book tickets for the Awards night.
Good luck to all the nominees!
The full shortlist
Best Agency – Corporate and/or Financial Comms
- Dentons Global Advisors
- FINN Partners
- MHP Group
Best Agency – Public Affairs
- Cavendish
- Field Consulting
- iNHouse Communications
Best Corporate Internal Comms or Employee Engagement Campaign
- Accelerating a Planet Positive Future by FGS Global for Arcadis
- Making it Click by Aviva
- Sigma Software Help Hub by Sigma Software Group
- The Great Big Get Together 2023 by Cavendish for Stonewater
- Winning Together by Teneo for Tesco
Best Crisis or Issues Management
- Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket by Coldr for the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket
- London Luton Airport Terminal Car Park 2 Fire by London Luton Airport
- Save the Leadmill by The PHA Group for The Leadmill
- Supporting Patients and Practices Through a National Dental Care Crisis by MHP Group for Bupa
Best Handling of a De/Merger or Acquisition Deal
- (in partnership with Accordience)
- Co-ordinating Communications for a Cross-border Transaction Between the AIM-listed Brave Bison plc and Frankfurt-listed Social Chain AG, with Separate Regulatory Requirements, Languages, and Time Differences by Powerscourt for Brave Bison
- Helping Lithia & Driveway with its Strategic Partnership with Pinewood Technologies and its Acquisition of the UK Motor and Fleet Management Divisions of Pendragon plc by Powerscourt for Lithia & Driveway
- Managing Biffa’s Communications Related to a Recommended Offer from ECP by Houston PR for Biffa
- The Acquisition of UK Investment Bank Numis by Deutsche Bank by FTI Consulting for Numis
- When David Buys Goliath: London Stock Exchange Group, post-Refinitiv Deal by Lansons | Team Farner for London Stock Exchange Group
Best In-house Comms Team - (in partnership with Accordience)
- Bupa Global & UK
- Darktrace
- London Luton Airport
- Sodexo
- Virgin Media O2
Best Integrated Agency
- Cavendish
- Grayling
- MHP Group
- OVID Health
- Virgo Health
- Weber Shandwick
Best Pro-active Lobbying Campaign on an Issue or Cause -
(in partnership with Accordience)
- Backing British Spirits by iNHouse Communications for the UK Spirits Alliance & Scotch Whisky Association
- Carbon Labelling: Why Not? by Blurred for Oatly
- EPR Legislation Lobbying Campaign by Apetito and Wiltshire Farm Foods
- Parthenon Project – Reunifying the Parthenon Sculptures in their Home in Athens by Pagefield for the Parthenon Project
- Say Pants to the Tax by Marks & Spencer
- Seizing Opportunities and Empowering Communities: Grayling’s Support for Anglesey Freeport by Grayling for Stena Line
- The Eyes Have It Partnership by OVID Health for Roche
Best Public Health Awareness Campaign
- Finding the Light to Bloom – World Scleroderma Day by Weber Shandwick Brussels for the Federation of European Scleroderma Associations
- Misheard Lyrics by Virgo Health & Golin for Specsavers
- NHS Black Heritage Blood Donation by ESPR
- The Get Back in the Game Campaign by Hanover Communications, Clarion and Havas Life Medicom for Novartis UK, HEART UK
- The Myeloma Mystery #FindThe851 by MHP Group for Myeloma UK
- Type 2 Diabetes: Know Your Risk by Teneo for Tesco and Diabetes UK
Best Use of Content – Corporate and/or Financial Comms
- AI for Business by Weber Shandwick for IBM
- EY UK Attractiveness Survey for Financial Services 2023 by EY
- Net Zero – The Race We All Win by Edelman for Xylem
- Swipe Left, Invest Right: How the Principles of Dating can be Applied to Investing by MHP Group for the Financial Conduct Authority
- The Power of the Premium by ABI
- World Security Report 2023 by G4S and FTI Consulting
Best Use of Media Relations – Corporate and/or Financial Comms
- Campaign Against Fraud by UK Finance
- Get Paid, Not Played by Lansons | Team Farner for Atom bank
- Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket by Coldr for the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket
- Household Money Index (HMI) by Goldbug for MoneySuperMarket
- Poetry in Motion by Goldbug for Mercedes-Benz Vans
- What on Earth is the Value of Space by Ogilvy UK for Inmarsat
- World Security Report 2023 by G4S and FTI Consulting
Best Use of Media Relations – Pharma and/or Healthcare Comms
- Bupa x ParalympicsGB by Bupa Global & UK
- From the Margins by Cow for Gilead Sciences
- Let’s Talk About Sex by Words + Pixels for Hims & Hers
- Transforming the Menopause Conversation by Borkowski for Dr Louise Newson / Newson Health
Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers – Pharma and/or Healthcare Comms
- Misheard Lyrics by Virgo Health & Golin for Specsavers
- The Get Back in the Game Campaign by Hanover Communications, Clarion and Havas Life Medicom for Novartis UK, HEART UK
Newcomer of the Year – Public Affairs
- Max Borland, iNHouse Communications
- Thomas Jane, iNHouse Communications
- Beth Robertson, iNHouse Communications
Shortlists for the following categories will be announced on the Awards night:
- Professional of the Year – Agency – Public Affairs
- Professional of the Year – Agency – Corporate and/or Financial Comms
- Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers – Corporate and/or Financial Comms
- Best Handling of an IPO
- Best Agency – Pharma/Healthcare Comms.