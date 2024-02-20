Onclusive finds ‘possible data breach’ from cyber attack

Media monitoring software company Onclusive has informed its customers that some of their personal details may have been exposed during a recent cyber-security attack.

According to an Onclusive service update seen by PRWeek and sent to customers via email last night (19 February), the company has discovered that details including full names, email addresses, phone numbers and customer invoices may have been accessed when Onclusive encountered a cyber-security incident in early February.

Despite this, the company’s chief executive, Rob Stone, told customers in the email correspondence: “Please be assured that there is no evidence that any financial, banking, log-in credentials or sensitive information has been compromised.”

Stone wrote: “While conducting our latest ‘digital forensics’ phase, we unfortunately identified a small number of servers holding some customers’ information that may have been accessed – specifically full names, email addresses, and, in some cases, telephone numbers, as well as copies of our invoices to some clients.”

His update explained: “Data security is our highest priority and, as such, we have continued in-depth investigations into the nature and cause of the attack and opted to share details of our findings with all clients in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure notwithstanding our varied contractual obligations.

“Please be assured that there is no evidence that any financial, banking, log-in credentials or sensitive information has been compromised.”

An Onclusive spokesperson told PRWeek: “As part of our ongoing investigations, we were alerted to a possible data breach that could impact some customers. We shared details of our findings with all clients, in the spirit of full transparency.”

The firm added: “We take this incident very seriously and have implemented additional controls and enhanced monitoring to further optimise our security posture.”

Onclusive continues to work on restoring its services, although Stone told customers he did not expect ‘deliveries’ to be sent out this morning (20 February).

On Tuesday 6 February, the company, which provides analytics services to a large number of UK PR firms and in-house teams in the UK and Ireland, encountered a cyber-security incident affecting its production systems that process the media data used to collect and deliver its monitoring services in Europe.

One long-term user of Onclusive told PRWeek: “This is an absolute shambles. It’s been over two weeks of promises to get the system back up and running, and now Onclusive have confirmed that some customer private data may also have been accessed.

“This is highly damaging for their reputation and future credibility. They don’t have a track record to be proud of.”

The Onclusive user added: “We’re unable to offer our agency clients a full service of media monitoring, so Onclusive are going to have to pay compensation to their customers for the lack of a quality service during February.”

The Onclusive spokesperson said: “This was a vicious attack that has resulted in our teams working 24/7 to resolve the issues we are facing and remain in communication with our clients. We are doing everything we can to get back to delivering the service so many PR and communications professionals trust.”

When asked last week what compensation customers can expect, Onclusive responded: “Alongside investigating and delivering workaround solutions for our clients, our priority is to reinstate our services as soon as possible. Our teams are working around the clock to deliver on the immediate needs of clients wherever we can. Once normal service has resumed, we will be following up with clients directly.”