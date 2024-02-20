Golin joins forces with Cyabra to combat disinformation

News

Golin has announced a strategic partnership with social media threat-detection company Cyabra to fight disinformation online.

by Siobhan Holt Added 5 hours ago

(Credit: Arkadiusz Wargula/Getty Images)

Global PR agency Golin has today (20 February) partnered with Cyabra’s counter-disinformation platform to protect clients’ brand reputations by detecting and combatting threats posed by malicious actors, online bot networks and generative AI content.

Under the partnership, Cyabra will offer Golin the ability to identify social media bots disseminating false narratives

According to a recent survey commissioned by Golin, comms professionals feel unprepared for the threat of AI to organisational or brand reputation, with 97 per cent saying they are concerned about it. 

Cyabra’s AI platform and alerting system detects and reports suspicious profiles and co-ordinated malicious activity, to identify potential risks to client reputations and develop effective crisis communication strategies.

The technology breaks down the billions of conversations taking place online and across social media to uncover disinformation campaigns, the company said.

In 2022, Cyabra was commissioned by Elon Musk to analyse levels of bot activity on the pre-acquisition of X (formerly known as Twitter).  

Commenting on the partnership, Jonny Bentwood, Golin’s global president, data and analytics, said: We are thrilled to partner with Cyabra in our ongoing commitment to protect our clients’ brand reputation.

Disinformation campaigns can quickly damage brands, causing harm to their reputation. Cyabra’s AI-powered platform helps us stay ahead of these threats, giving clients the insights they need to act swiftly and decisively.”

The technology, which is being rolled out across Golin globally imminently, will be introduced to agency clients as well as being included in new-business pitches. 

Emmanuel Heymann, senior vice-president, revenue, at Cyabra, added: We are delighted to join forces with Golin and extend our capabilities to a wider audience.

“Together, Golin’s PR expertise and Cyabra’s advanced technology provide brands with a digital immune system against online threats. This partnership ensures brands have the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the complex disinformation landscape.


