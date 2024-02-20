Golin hires LADbible comms lead

PR agency Golin has appointed a new executive director, who joins from digital publisher LADbible Group.

Gemma Combellack (pictured) joins Golin as an executive director on its consumer team. She will take a leading role on some of the agency’s biggest consumer accounts, as well as supporting its integrated media team.

Combellack brings more than 10 years of comms experience to Golin, having worked across UK and global clients such as KFC, Warburtons, Uber Eats and Mars during her time at agencies such as Freuds and Eulogy.

Most recently, she served as head of communications at LADbible Group for two years, leading all external comms for the LBG Media portfolio globally.

PRWeek understands that LADbible Group is in the process of hiring a new head of comms.

Ondine Whittington, president, London, at Golin, said of the appointment: “Gemma brings a wealth of experience to the consumer team and an insightful perspective on the modern earned landscape from her time at LADbible.

“Not only will Gemma be a great asset within her account teams, but her media expertise also rounds out our growing integrated team of media specialists – ranging from owned, earned and paid, to our influencer practice, Curated. She is a fantastic addition to this team that leads the charge with Golin’s audience-first approach to media strategy, delivering outstanding impact for our clients.”

In the UK, Golin works with clients including Asics and Specsavers on consumer comms.

Combellack said: “The world of PR and social is changing at record speed and I am excited to bring my experience to Golin, as we continue to deliver best-in-class campaigns for our clients that are leading the way on earned-first, integrated thinking.

“I am hugely excited to join the incredibly impressive team at a very exciting time for the agency.”