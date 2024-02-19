Why John Deere is daring a tech influencer to farm

DES MOINES, IA: Imagine having no farming experience and being challenged to grow corn on a 20-acre field in Des Moines, Iowa — and make a profit.

That’s exactly what agricultural, construction and forestry equipment manufacturer John Deere has asked technology influencer David Cogen (@theunlockr) to do.

Cogen will be responsible for doing everything a farmer would: tilling soil, planting seeds, spraying weeds and harvesting corn. He will make many important decisions throughout the partnership, from the type of seeds to plant to how to sell the corn.

The goal of the collaboration is to show how much work and thought go into farming that many people don’t know about. Those issues include planning, business and financial decisions, science, labor shortages, dirty work and technology, said Franklin Peitz, tech and innovation PR manager at John Deere.

“We are trying to educate people who may not think about where their food comes from and help them understand the challenges our farmers face and how technology is helping them overcome some of those challenges,” said Peitz.

The plan is to plant the seeds in the first week of May and for the collaboration to run through September. However, Peitz said the timing depends on “when the corn is dry enough to get it out of the field.”

In recent years, the company has worked with Cogen and other influencers, bringing them to John Deere locations in the Midwest to show them its technology. “However, we have never been able to do that fully in a field, especially not throughout the different stages in growing a crop,” said Peitz, who explained that John Deere wants to give one creator a complete and authentic farming experience.

The brand decided to partner with Cogen because he is one of the first technology influencers with whom it has worked. On YouTube, Cogen regularly runs two series: Decoder, focused on a new piece of technology; and Real-World Tests, where he tries out the latest tech. He has 768,000 subscribers on YouTube and 38,700 followers on Instagram.

“We had a great relationship, and he had a great time spending time on a farm,” said Peitz. “His passion for farming paired with his unique style of informing and educating his audience about how the tech works was a seamless fit in partnership to start off this journey.”

Cogen said he is “fascinated” by how farmers do their job.

“I live in Brooklyn and have no access to farms, so getting on a farm, I was like, ‘This is nuts,’ and I thought it would be cool to show other people,” Cogen said. “The business side of it is insane to me.”

Cogen will walk his fans through the entire process of how farming actually works, sharing updates throughout the campaign on his social media accounts. He is planning to fly to Des Moines four times in the next few months and will share Instagram Reels from each trip to show progress. At the end of the project, he will share a post on YouTube with an overview of the experience.

John Deere is also working with agriculture influencer Chelsey Erdmann (@ohthats_chelsey), who will be Cogen’s “farmer mentor” throughout the process. She will also share photo updates on Instagram over the next few months.

Cogen said John Deere is giving him control over the content, saying the brand “has been cool while I throw wild ideas out about: ‘What am I going to do with this corn after?’ ‘How am I going to sell it?’ And they are like, ‘Whatever you want.’ They are letting me just experience this naturally and make decisions I would have to make if I was a farmer.”

Racepoint Global, John Deere’s PR agency partner, is supporting the campaign. Budget information was not disclosed.

Peitz said the brand may bring in creative agency Bader Rutter to pitch the story to an agriculture audience, but its main focus initially is a tech audience.

“We are bullish that this is the first of many collaborations to highlight the challenges farmers face and how technology helps them throughout the process,” said Peitz.