GCS urged to bridge comms-policy divide

The Government Communication Service (GCS) needs to close the gap between comms and policy professionals, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This is the second in a six-part series examining the findings from the OECD’s Public Communication Scan of the United Kingdom. Click here to read the first part.

The recently released report, which is the first of its kind for an OECD member country, draws on a survey of 12 major Whitehall departments, along with 30 in-depth interviews with governmental and civil society stakeholders, and a review of government documents.

It commends the GCS for having “invested considerably in building a modern and capable public communication function that has earned international recognition”.

But the report warns that comms “seldom contributes to the early stages of developing policy where it can channel citizens’ voices to inform decisions”.

It is typically used for announcing and implementing policies, when “the scope for stakeholders to engage is reduced”.

Comms teams are “less frequently involved in the problem definition or design stages, where their insights into public opinion would add value”.

Only one government department agreed that its policy and programme teams understand the full scope of the work of the comms team and seek to maximise its added value to policy, according to the report.

“Policy and communication teams in UK government departments do not collaborate sufficiently towards shared goals,” it states.

“This is especially true at the early stages where insight gathered by public communicators can inform priorities and decisions.”

The report reveals how the Home Office and Department for Education have structured their comms teams according to core departmental policy clusters in an attempt to “encourage communicators to build expertise in the core areas that the departments work on to maximise their contribution to the respective policies”. And the DfE embeds comms staff in all stages of development and delivery of some major policies.

Nonetheless, the OCED analysis says that the “degree of integration of communications in policy is not yet homogenous across the board” and more work is needed “to elevate teams in all departments and agencies to the standards of the more advanced ones”.

It warns that “a reliance on communicating only at the announcement stage, once policies are fully formed, carries risks in how they are received”.

Such an approach can result in “perceptions of a lack of government openness” and “focusing on securing a positive reception for a policy can misfire and cause distrust or reputational damage, aggravating perceptions that citizens are not being listened to”.

The report recommends that government departments try embedding comms staff within policy teams – something that “would improve mutual understanding between communication and policy disciplines, and offer new ways to improve collaboration”.

There should also be new guidance for integrating policy and comms, stressing the importance of this happening from an early stage rather than late in the process.

The Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cabinet Office, Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Justice are among the departments to have contributed to the report.

Others include the Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport, Department for Transport, HM Revenue and Customs, and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Many government comms teams “showed leading innovation and excellence in the field”, according to the report.

“There is an opportunity to elevate all departments to the same high standards and to consolidate those promising practices and methods that make for more responsive, inclusive communication,” it adds.

Responding to the report, a GCS spokesperson said: “We thank the OECD for their findings. We are committed to informing the public and serving ministers with excellence, whether we’re delivering nationwide campaigns, showcasing the very best of the UK with GREAT, or developing our allies’ communications capability through GCS International.”

GCS chief executive Simon Baugh, in a speech at an event hosted by the OECD to launch the report earlier this month, commented: “As the OECD implies, government is still too siloed – both between and within departments, and between and within professions”.

He claimed that there have been improvements in collaboration between policy and comms but admitted: “communications teams are still too often thought of as the ‘press office’ – there to provide presentational gloss once a policy has been developed”.

Baugh added that comms should be viewed as a “critical lever for government” and considered alongside legislation, regulation, taxation and spending as a tool to achieve policy goals.

He argued that comms can “bring valuable audience insight” to inform the development of policy, as well as using behaviour change campaigns to “support the implementation of policy”.

Baugh said: “I therefore agree with the scan’s recommendation that the way to unlock the benefits that the full range of communications activity brings across government is through stronger links between the different professions within departments.”