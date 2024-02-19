LLYC acquires Michigan-based strategic communications firm Lambert Global

The deal is the largest in LLYC’s history and makes it a $35 million firm by revenue in the U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: LLYC has acquired strategic communications firm Lambert Global in the largest deal in the Madrid-based firm’s history.

The acquisition of Lambert aligns with LLYC’s strategy of expanding in the U.S. and gives it a team of nearly 130 professionals stateside, tripling the firm’s size here and making the U.S. LLYC’s second-largest market after Spain.

The deal is expected to result in U.S. revenue of $35.1 million for LLYC, the agency said in a statement. It is rebranding Lambert Global as Lambert by LLYC.

In 2022, LLYC posted $4.8 million in U.S. revenue, an increase of 36% from the prior year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Spain-based LLYC is acquiring an initial 70% stake in Lambert for a price based on EBITDA performance in the next two years. LLYC has made a payment of $18.2 million of the final price in advance. The deal closed on Friday.

All Lambert partners will join LLYC, including chairman and CEO Jeff Lambert and president Mike Houston. Houston previously led Lambert’s largest practice: investor relations and capital markets. Lambert also serves as global chair of the PROI Worldwide network.

Lambert will join LLYC’s global executive committee, and Lambert and Houston will be a part of its U.S. executive committee. No layoffs are expected as a result.

The deal is part of LLYC’s plan to double in size over the next three years via an acquisition strategy focused on expertise, such as creativity, innovation and technology, and markets such as Spain, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, according to the firm.

Lambert is LLYC's third and its largest U.S. acquisition, following EDF Communications in 2015 and Bam Communications in 2023.

The acquisition “consolidates our position as a top 25 agency among independent PR firms in the U.S.,” according to LLYC global CEO Alejandro Romero.

“Even with this major milestone, we continue looking for complementary players to further advance our ambitious expansion plans in the largest market in the world,” he said in an emailed statement.

Lambert is a communications agency specializing in PR, investor relations and integrated marketing. The firm acquired Roy Public Affairs Management last year. Founded in 1998, it is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a footprint in Detroit, New York City, St. Louis and Phoenix. Clients include potato chip brand Boulder Canyon, the CDC Foundation, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and spirit-production company MGP Ingredients.

“We wanted to play on the international stage and amp up our digital depth, and teaming with the entrepreneurs at LLYC was the best of both worlds,” said Jeff Lambert. “We also share a competitive culture and spirit of innovation that will drive ROI for our clients.”

LLYC, previously known as Llorente & Cuenca, has 21 offices across Latin America, Europe and the U.S. and is part of FGS Global’s network of associate partners. The agency’s U.S. offices include Miami, Washington, DC., New York and San Diego.

LLYC founder and executive chairman José Antonio Llorente died late last year following a battle with cancer. Francisco Sanchez-Rivas replaced Llorente as chairman in late January. Romero is the firm’s CEO.

LLYC reported an increase in operating revenues by 14% to approximately $89.4 million (€83.1 million) in 2023. The firm saw a revenue increase of 21% to $76.6 million globally, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.