Edelman hires healthcare lead from Evoke

Global comms firm Edelman has appointed a UK head of healthcare marketing.

Jenni Mercer joins Edelman from healthcare specialist agency Evoke London, now part of Inizio Evoke, where she served as growth director.

The healthcare marketing lead has more than 20 years of experience in the sector across APAC, EMEA and UK markets.

Mercer previously worked at IPG as general manager for MENA in Dubai, and latterly as the London-based global business director for the GSK and AbbVie brands on behalf of McCann Health, where she focused on integrating agency teams on pitches, building new revenue streams and onboarding new clients.

Edelman said the hire reflected its commitment to strengthen its health marketing offer, particularly after the recent appointment of Nils Giese as healthcare marketing lead for EMEA.

Mercer will work closely with Giese, as well as Edelman’s local-market health leads across the region. She will also partner with Eleanor Read, managing director for health in London, to broaden the firm’s services within the health space.

Read said: “Over the past three years, we have been proactively diversifying our health work and team to meet the evolving needs of clients, who are increasingly looking for integration within their agencies.

“This latest move builds on the strong foundations built out of Germany in brand sales support and our successful development of a robust global public health portfolio. Jenni’s experience and profile makes her the ideal partner for Nils and the perfect person to grow our offer from the UK.”

Over the past three years, Edelman said its health business within EMEA has grown by 44 per cent, due to new assignments for existing clients and the addition of new clients across all markets in the region.


