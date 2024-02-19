GCS should be overseen by independent body, says OECD

A major new analysis of the UK’s Government Communication Service by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development suggests that the GCS should be overseen by an independent body.

This is the first in a six-party series examining the findings from the OECD’s Public Communication Scan of the United Kingdom.

The recently released report, which is the first of its kind for an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member country, draws on a survey of 12 major Whitehall departments, along with 30 in-depth interviews with governmental and civil society stakeholders, and a review of government documents.

It commends the Government Communication Service (GCS) for having “invested considerably in building a modern and capable public communication function that has earned international recognition”.

However, the report states: “GCS could benefit from introducing a transparent, independent oversight mechanism to ensure propriety and trustworthiness.”

It cites how some of those interviewed for the report have called for “more extensive oversight and accountability for the function, which they argued is opaque”.

The OECD report reveals how some contributors “pointed to the example of oversight applied to official statistics, which is under the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA), an independent arm’s-length body that reports directly to Parliament”.

It states: “A similar model to that of the UKSA could be adapted to review public communication by GCS on a periodical basis and report to Parliament, which would then have the authority to act on any findings and recommendations.”

And the report recommends that the government “consider establishing an independent oversight mechanism to exercise regular scrutiny over the public communication function and ensure it is conducted with propriety and in the service of citizens”.

The Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cabinet Office, Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Justice are among the government departments to have contributed to the report.

Others include the Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport, Department for Transport, HM Revenue and Customs, and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Another key finding in the report is the need for GCS to listen to its audiences. It says: “A core area to strengthen is gathering insights about citizens’ preferences and concerns, particularly by building capacity to conduct organisational listening at scale.”

The report adds: “Combined with other means of citizen and stakeholder participation, this could enable a feedback loop between government and citizens that builds trust.”

It suggests that GCS “create a dedicated framework and build capability for organisational listening with an eye to consolidating it as a core component of the Modern Communication Operating Model”.

Responding to the report, a GCS spokesperson said: “We thank the OECD for their findings. We are committed to informing the public and serving ministers with excellence, whether we’re delivering nationwide campaigns, showcasing the very best of the UK with GREAT, or developing our allies’ communications capability through GCS International.”

GCS chief executive Simon Baugh, in a speech at an event hosted by the OECD to launch the report earlier this month, did not refer to the calls for a fundamental change in the oversight of the GCS. However, he did address the issue of greater listening being needed, commenting that new technology could be used “to engage in more two-way dialogue”.

He said: “GCS has an important role to play in considering how organisational listening could be used more across government to enhance how open and participative UK government is, including by considering international examples of participative and deliberative processes such as citizens’ juries or assemblies.”