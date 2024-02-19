‘The mission was to crack through pre-Xmas chaos’ – Behind the Campaign, Premier Inn ‘Bean Barrier’

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

To celebrate English Breakfast Day, 72Point Play worked with Premier Inn on an ‘eggciting’ mission to crack through the pre-Christmas chaos and give a sunny-side-up twist to their all-you-can eat cooked breakfast. The result was a prototype ‘Bean Barrier’ plate to stop bean juice touching other items.

How did the idea come into being?

Following a very lively internal debate on how a cooked breakfast should and shouldn’t be eaten, it was clear that beans were the item of most debate. The team enlisted the help of their in-house design team OATH to create a 3D render of a ‘Bean Barrier’ plate prototype that stops bean juice touching other items. The campaign celebrates one of Premier Inn’s core principles: a great breakfast after a good night’s sleep.

What ideas were rejected?

The perfect Christmas Day Breakfast. The news hook of English Breakfast Day on 2 December meant we didn’t need to focus on Christmas, and this helped us cut through the noise.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

The campaign was turned around in three weeks from brief to delivery. Following sign-off, research was commissioned via One Poll to back up our insight. We were right; a fifth of Brits agreed they don’t like food items to be touching on a breakfast plate, with 60 per cent of those identifying beans touching food items as their biggest gripe.

OATH’s 3D render of what a ‘Bean Barrier’ plate could look like was the solution, which also incorporated the Premier Inn logo.

For our media strategy we issued content just before English Breakfast Day, we all saw the potential of the campaign from a digital and social perspective so really focused our efforts here which paid off.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Ensuring the campaign would cut-through the pre-Christmas chatter. Pinning your campaign to a national day can have its advantages and disadvantages but we felt the creative was so strong on this it could have landed any time of year. Timings were also tight.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

Due to the virality of the campaign a key marker was social reach. With a 10 per cent increase in share of voice on social media and 205,245 (and counting) interactions. This combined with strong coverage across the nationals including 69 pieces in the likes of The Sun, Daily Star, The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Times.

Following the success of the first phase of the campaign we quickly had a physical version of the plate produced. The physical plate was featured on Lorraine and utilised for further media and social influencer outreach.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Simple ideas + big creativity = great results. Also, if the campaign shows promise why end there?

Following the demand on social media, Premier Inn has now set up a waiting list to be in with a chance to own your very own ‘Bean Barrier’ plate. You can sign up by emailing waiteyplatey@premierinn.com and asking to be added to the list. You haven’t seen the last of this one!