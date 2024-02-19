Portland’s corporate comms bosses depart for Hawthorn

Victoria Wallin and Richard Suchet, former co-leads of Portland’s corporate communications practice, are both joining a new agency.

Independent strategic comms consultancy Hawthorn Advisors has today (19 February) announced the hire of Victoria Wallin and Richard Suchet as partners.

The pair join to support the growth of the consultancy, having both arrived from Portland. Wallin spent over a decade at the agency, most recently as a senior partner, while Suchet was at Portland for six years, climbing the ranks to become a partner.

Suchet is an ex-Sky News correspondent while Wallin previously worked for FTI Consulting. The former advised brands such as Netflix, Universal Music, KPMG and Snapchat during his time at Portland; the latter has worked with clients including Wimbledon, Pfizer, Heathrow and the NSPCC.

Both Wallin and Suchet will report to Hawthorn co-founder and chief executive John Evans, who said: “Victoria and Richard bring invaluable experience. They both have huge energy and ambition and will be a terrific cultural fit at Hawthorn.”

He added that the agency had seen double-digit growth during its 10th year, now having a team of over 70 consultants.

“This ongoing success is contingent on hiring the best talent and Victoria and Richard, together with a number of other hires we’ve made recently, will allow us to continue to scale,” added Evans.

In addition to its two new hires, Hawthorn has promoted existing consultants Jon Wynne-Jones and Mark Burr to the role of partner.

Wynne-Jones was formerly head of external communications at DMG Media, while Mark Burr previously served as deputy director of European policy at News Corp.

The four new partners join Hawthorn’s board, consisting of co-founders Evans and Sir Ben Elliot; the former editor of the Evening Standard and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sarah Sands; former BBC political correspondent Ross Hawkins; Steve Atkinson, ex-group corporate affairs director at Standard Chartered Bank; and previous chief operating officer of King’s College, Anna Maria Clarke.

On her move, Wallin said: “With a presence across the UK and US, I’m thrilled to be joining Hawthorn and look forward to working with the team in delivering impactful communication strategies for our clients.”

Suchet said: “With its international client base – from private and public companies, multinationals and governments to fast-growth businesses – and impressive team of consultants, this is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Hawthorn and I’m very much looking forward to supporting and delivering the next stage of growth.”

The consultancy, founded in 2013, opened its first US office last year.