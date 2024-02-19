Enso Arabia hires PR agency for Invest Saudi at MIPIM

PR agency Rebecomms has been appointed to lead the Middle East, UK and European media relations in the run-up to and during the real estate exhibition MIPIM, which takes place in France next month (March).

Invest Saudi will showcase the infrastructure, tourism, destinations and investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) across three pavilions at the property investment event in Cannes.

Rebecomms will lead the PR and comms campaign for the Invest Saudi pavilions at MIPIM, including announcements in the run-up to and during the event, and pitching interviews to attending media. Rebecomms will be supported by the UK agency Firework PR. Led by Clare Wall, the PR firm will target UK and European media.

PRWeek understands that this is the first time a PR agency has been engaged for this project, which is a three-month campaign.

Rebecomms consultancy was founded by Rebecca Rees, who has nearly 30 years of media relations and communications experience including over 15 years in Dubai’s real estate, tourism and hospitality sector.

Rees moved to Dubai in 2006 and worked with Nakheel Properties, the developer behind Palm Jumeirah. She also led Nakheel’s MIPIM PR and media relations strategy for four consecutive years as part of her decade-long corporate comms role.

Before moving to the Middle East, Rees worked as a regional media relations manager at the Automobile Association for seven years, as a group international PR manager at Sandals Resorts in St Lucia, covering the Eastern Caribbean region, and as an account director for Ogilvy.

Rees said: “I’m thrilled to be working with the team at Enso Arabia on this exciting project. My longstanding experience in real estate, tourism and hospitality PR, combined with four consecutive years at MIPIM in my previous corporate role, makes this partnership a natural fit for Rebecomms, and I’m proud to be part of the team that’s bringing KSA and its plans for Vision 2030 further into the spotlight.”

Headquartered in Riyadh, Enso Arabia is a full-service event management agency providing services for the KSA’s participation in national, regional and global events including trade shows, roadshows and corporate events.