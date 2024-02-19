Women in PR announces 2024 shadow board

The independent networking association Women in PR has announced its 2024 ‘shadow board’ of nine female rising stars of comms to advise on its direction.

The shadow board will support the current 15-strong committee, Women in PR (WiPR) said, attending quarterly meetings and helping the group deliver on plans in areas including events, membership, campaigns, community and data-led insight.

The nine members of the shadow board, who took on their new roles this month (February), are:

Megan Ruddy, senior account manager, Hope&Glory – shadow board member for events

Shelley Cukier, senior account manager, Broadcast Revolution – shadow board member for events

Charlotte Ingham, senior account manager, Brands2Life – shadow board member for social

Emily McCann, social media manager, Golin – shadow board member for social

Lucy Williams, lead account director, PrettyGreen – shadow board member for campaigns and mentoring

Tayla Blackman, senior account manager, Missive – shadow board member for campaigns and mentoring

Rebekah Chapman, client director, Hudson Sandler – shadow board member for membership

Laura Normansell, regional communications manager, Avanti West Coast – shadow board member for sponsorship and partnership

Marianne Morgan, insight and evaluation manager, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – shadow board member for insight, data and measurement.

This is the second shadow board the network has assembled, after introducing the scheme in 2023. The first shadow board in 2023 was involved in delivering 14 WiPR events, organising the 10th WiPR/PRWeek mentoring programme, and delivering WiPR’s Burnout campaign.

WiPR president Jo Carr said: “Women in PR is all about expanding the number of women holding senior roles within our industry. Sometimes the best way to build confidence that you can step into a senior role in the future is to simply hang out and learn from the people occupying those positions now.

“At the same time these nine, talented practitioners will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to the work that we do and the learning will be two-way. We’re excited to welcome them to the team in 2024.”

Marianne Morgan, who will be supporting the board with data-led insight and measurement, added: “There’s a pervasive myth that lack of diversity in the PR industry is down to a lack of available talent.

"Women in PR blows that theory out of the water – I have rarely met such an impressive, dynamic and diverse group of people. I’m thrilled to be joining the shadow board and look forward to helping Women in PR better demonstrate its role in improving representation at the comms top table.”