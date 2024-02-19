‘The PR sisterhood is alive and kicking’ – comms pros rebut criticism of industry

Communications professionals have responded to sharp criticism of the industry from a retiring PR figure by saying their experiences have been more positive.

Writing in PRWeek last Thursday, Rachel Wetherall, who has worked in various in-house and agency roles, shared five “PR life lessons” from her 35 years in the industry.

These include claims that “you don’t have any friends in PR” and “the sisterhood does not exist in the PR world”. Wetherall also claimed that “no one cares about you” in comms and “everyone… will be delighted to inform you that they can do your job better than you”. She added: “Morals? Forget them.”

Three communications professionals respond below:

Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer, Hope&Glory, and president, Women in PR

While I’d never wish to question someone else’s lived experience as that’s their truth, after reading Rachel’s comment piece I couldn’t help but reflect on my own experiences in this industry. I’m pleased to say it’s been a lot more positive and upbeat. In fact, there are days when I have to literally pinch myself that I’m lucky enough to get paid for having this much fun.

I’ve worked in agencies since 1992 and have always felt supported by team-mates – both men and women – with a number of them becoming firm friends over the years. Yes, as you grow up in this industry you meet many talented and ambitious individuals all keen to progress, but never has it been “dog eat dog” and being surrounded by awesome, driven and phenomenal practitioners has always pushed me to be better.

As an agency founder, I’ve made friends with folk who, strictly speaking, should be rivals – MDs and CEOs of other agencies that we regularly pitch against or compete with for talent. Yet, all I’ve ever encountered is candour, humility and kindness. Oh, and a great deal of humour as we share ‘war stories’.

As for the sisterhood, I’d say it’s very much alive and well. As a side hustle, I’m involved with Women in PR and regularly witness brilliant women helping other women rise and thrive. The days of successful women lifting up the drawbridge behind them so no one else dare follow is, in my experience, something that’s thankfully been consigned to history. It’s certainly been the case in my world.

Charlie Morgan, MD, technology, commerce and entertainment, Hill & Knowlton

I get the point that there is your truth, and everyone else’s truth, when it comes to your experience. But I felt utterly depressed when I read a recent columnist’s perspective of her time in the PR industry after 35 years.

Sure, during my 26 years it’s not always been a bed of roses – I’ve made some mistakes, experienced some crazy things that were not all that great. But I’ve also felt enriched by my experience, and I am heartened how the industry is changing; we’re trying, and I love how fresh thinking into the industry is making a difference.

With that in mind here is my perspective on their top five tips.

Morals? You better have them. Now more than ever we need to think about our morals. OK, we have to make tough business decisions sometimes – but at the end of the day it’s just you and how you feel about yourself in the dead of night. We have a duty to do and be better. To help our clients to do the right thing. Sometimes that’s getting into the thick of it to change things; be brave.

Comms is having its day in the c-suite. Respect is growing for what communications can do for brands. And I know for sure that my clients respect what me and my team can deliver. You don’t need a degree to do this job, but you do need to learn your craft. This counts for something.

People care about you. Sometimes you might wonder about a decision being made, but people do care. I care deeply. Help people along the way, they’ll remember it. I’ve had some incredible mentors and supporters during my career, and I know they cared.

Friends! You’re going to make plenty. One of the things I love most about my job is seeing past team members come back together and spend time with one another. I know they love each other, and that makes me happy. 4am crew – you know I’m talking about you.

Good news: The sisterhood has your back, and so do the men. You might find a small collective not on your side. But that’s any industry, any place. Ignore the naysayers. There are lots of people supporting women to break through (call out to PR Mums). If you’re not helping people, then you’re not helping the industry.

And that, my friends, is my truth.

Sarah Jackson, founder, Sundaze PR

As an adult, I am happy to venture out solo, but one place I wouldn’t go by myself is a theme park. If I am going to get scared on a ghost train, then it’s more fun to be screaming with friends. Which is also the same reason why I work in PR.

I joke, I don’t scream at work often. But this rollercoaster ride we get to call our PR career is also, I believe, a big reason why many of us do find our best friends sitting at the next desk. It’s scientifically proven that shared intense experiences facilitate strong connections. And we all know PR can get intense. It makes sense why we can feel close to the people we work with.

That’s my theory anyway.

So, when I read this perspective, claiming you don’t have friends, nobody likes you and there is no sisterhood in PR, my overriding emotions were sadness and confusion. This was not the industry I know and love.

The essence of our industry isn’t in the end results, it’s in the relationships we forge along the way. We work in the art of relationships to drive the work – whether with media, influencers, suppliers or clients. It isn’t just media relations – we must nurture the best teams around us; these relationships ensure we can achieve our goals collaboratively. We don’t just hang up the phone to the media and turn nasty on our colleagues.

The best thing about working in PR is the people. And yes, I am biased, but my experience, gleaned over a 20-year career, is that we’re a decent bunch. As an example, I’m in a WhatsApp group with other agency leaders. It’s a source of new business opportunities and frequent advice. There is no gatekeeping here; information flowing between those who, on paper, are competitors.

This group is not the mean girls (and men) alluded to in this article. Have I just been lucky? I asked on LinkedIn what others thought, and the response confirmed many of us have also found our closest friends, allies and a sisterhood at work.

So yes, the PR Sisterhood is alive and kicking; two members of my own, emailed over the weekend, had proofread this article before 9am on Monday morning. And much more importantly, the brilliant Women In PR has seen a 48 per cent surge in membership this last year alone, its mentoring scheme has been running for a decade – that is literally hundreds of women mentoring other women – and its online community is booming, all testaments to the strength and supportiveness of its network. But for me, sisterhood shouldn’t be defined by gender or, indeed, by an organisation.

Ultimately, the fabric of the PR industry is woven by those working in it. If you look around and don’t see your own supportive community, my advice would be to ask yourself: what are you doing to help build one?