FirstGroup rail bolsters senior comms team

Lucy Harper joins the alliance of Lumo and Hull Trains as head of public affairs from ticket retailer Trainline. Richard Salkeld joins as head of communications and partnerships, having previously worked at train operators LNER and GWR and as a journalist at ITV Tyne Tees.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director of Lumo and Hull Trains, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Lucy and Richard to the team. As our companies continue to grow, we are proud to be creating further jobs to help celebrate and build on the great work our teams are already delivering across our networks. At Hull Trains and Lumo, we are committed to supporting our communities and improving services for our customers, so we are thrilled to have Lucy and Richard join us on our journey.”

Harper and Salkeld will be based between Newcastle and Hull to understand the communities and customers served by the two companies.

Salkeld said: “As a passionate advocate of the north of England it’s an exciting time to be helping to tell the many stories of how Lumo and Hull Trains services are helping transform rail, boost local economies and help people enjoy more sustainable travel.”

Harper added: “It’s a really exciting time to be joining an open access rail operator to demonstrate the best of the private sector in rail and build on its success.”

Lumo operates passenger trains on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley, while Hull Trains operates long-distance passenger services between Hull/Beverley and London King's Cross.

Last week (12-16 February), Lumo marked National Stottie Cake Week by selling stotties onboard specific services between Newcastle, Edinburgh and London King’s Cross, working in partnership with the Newcastle social enterprise business Big River Bakery.

Both Lumo and Hull Trains are part of FirstGroup, one of the biggest open-access rail providers in the UK. Lumo recently announced plans to increase its services between Newcastle and London from December 2024. Hull Trains has also applied to run a new service between London and Sheffield via Worksop.