Women’s wear brand M.M.LaFleur names Small Girls PR as AOR

The firm is collaborating on strategies that underscore M.M.LaFleur’s belief that “when women succeed, the world becomes a better place.”

NEW YORK: Fashion brand M.M.LaFleur has brought on Small Girls PR as its PR AOR.

Following an RFP process that took place in December, Small Girls was selected by M.M.LaFleur in January and work began immediately.

Small Girls is responsible for consumer communications and executive thought leadership. The agency is focused on creatively communicating the evolution of the M.M.LaFleur brand and collaborating on strategies that underscore the brand’s belief that “when women succeed, the world becomes a better place,” an agency spokesperson said via email.

Since taking over the account, Small Girls has invited editors and tastemakers to a launch of the Founders’ Collection, which was inspired by the seven style rules the brand is exploring in 2024.

The agency also collaborated with M.M.LaFleur to craft an event narrative that connected the brand's latest collection with the unique setting of founder Sarah LaFleur’s home. The event featured pastry chef and social activist Natasha Pickowicz, spotlighting the shared Asian heritage of her and creative director Miyako Nakamura. It also highlighted their influence on their respective crafts as well as how both women leverage recipes to inform their cooking and approach to styling, a Small Girls said.

Small Girls has also helped M.M.LaFleur relaunch its Ready to Run program, providing complimentary clothing loans to women running for public office with a focus on amplifying the brand’s Spring 2024 collection. Glossy and Forbes have covered the program.

The account team is led by Small Girls VP Kim Murphy. Budget information was not disclosed.

Callie Kant, VP of brand and creative at M.M.LaFleur, said that the brand decided to bring on a new AOR because of how much the brand and its consumers have evolved since its launch in 2013.

“We felt it was the right time to bring on an agency with expertise scaling companies at a similar life stage,” said Kant via email. “This partnership will allow us to better communicate our brand's unique positioning to press and consumers alike, as well as help power the next phase of our growth."

M.M.LaFleur is a sponsor of the WNBA team the New York Liberty. M.M.LaFleur also donates 10% of its profits every year to organizations focused on gender equality, such as Bottomless Closet, The Girl Scouts and The International Rescue Committee, according to a statement from the brand.

Small Girls CEO Mallory Blair cofounded the firm in 2010 with her best friend, Bianca Caampued. Blair was named a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2022.

Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, Small Girls PR’s clients range from venture-backed startups to publicly traded companies.