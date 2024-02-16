Three agencies on PRWeek UK’s radar this week

PRWeek spotlights UK agencies with a story to tell from the past seven days that we think are worth keeping an eye on.

Schillings Communications

One of the most eyebrow-raising agency stories from 2023 was news that law firm Schillings – famed for representing celebrities such as Lance Armstrong, Ryan Giggs, JK Rowling and the Duchess of Sussex – was to launch a PR business, headed by experienced comms duo Victoria O’Byrne and George Pascoe-Watson.

Last week saw the official launch of Schillings Communications, which revealed a series of senior hires from major agencies including Edelman, Portland and Teneo.

The appointees boast significant experience in corporate comms and social media. The latter is clearly significant, given the role of social in maintaining (and destroying) reputations.

David Imison, chief executive of Schillings, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a world-class team to deliver an unmatched service for our clients. Reputation is your licence to operate and is now made in both the court of law and the court of public opinion. Threats such as disruptive activism, smear campaigns, cancel culture, deep fakes, mis- and disinformation mean the stakes are higher than ever, and reputational resilience is vital for success.”

The industry will be watching with interest at how the comms operation develops and evolves.

Instinctif

Recent weeks have seen a number of significant departures and arrivals in the sector, and Instinctif is among the latest to announce a shake-up.

Chief executive Ed Amory has stepped down from the agency after three and a half years, Instinctif said last week. According to the consultancy, an announcement on Amory’s successor will be made in due course.

The agency has also announced an experienced new name as non-executive chair: Jim Donaldson, the outgoing UK and Middle East chief executive of FleishmanHillard. He has been busy since his departure from FleishmanHillard was announced, taking a new role as non-executive chair of Woodrow and as a senior strategic advisor to corporate and b2b PR agency Schon & Co.

In his new position, Instinctif said Donaldson will play “a pivotal role in the firm’s evolution as it embeds strategy and insights capabilities into its core corporate, capital markets and public policy offer”.

Who is in contention for the chief exec role? And how will Donaldson shape Instinctif’s future direction?

Publicis Pro

Some fascinating news in b2b comms from Publicis next.

Publicis Groupe EMEA has launched a b2b creative offering called Publicis Pro, which combines Octopus Group – the b2b agency acquired by the holding company three years ago – and 400 b2b specialists from across its global network.

The 60-strong core team will focus on b2b strategy, creative, influence and commerce, with a particular focus on the UK, Germany and France. It represents an expanded geographical remit – Octopus previously concentrated on the UK market.

Jon Lonsdale, Octopus Group co-founder and now chief executive of Publicis Pro, said: “This is the natural next step in Octopus’ journey and will allow us to offer clients more access to talent, tech and data as we scale and supercharge our existing offering across Publicis Groupe.

“Publicis Pro brings an exciting opportunity to launch new services, including AI tools, that are specifically designed for complex b2b audiences.”

The latter point alone is enough to make Publicis Pro an intriguing prospect.