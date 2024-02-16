PR roles above £100k and most common salaries revealed – PRWeek Recruitment Report

News

PRWeek’s analysis of PR vacancies advertised throughout 2023 focuses on jobs with annual salaries of £100k-£300k.

by Glauk Mahmutaj and Danny Rogers Added 7 hours ago

Credit: PM Images via Getty Images

PRWeek has released its Recruitment Report 2024; an annual analysis of PR job postings in the UK. The analysis features almost 10,000 postings tracked across publicly available job boards in 2022 and 2023.

This analysis looks at the vacancies advertised throughout 2023 with salaries in excess of £100k per annum, and which range up to £300k per annum.

It calculates the average salaries offered in new jobs across the year and identifies substantial salary inequality across sectors and regions.

See the full analysis here: PRWeek 2024 recruitment report: Roles advertised above £100,000 and most common salary brackets revealed.

Four reports exclusive to subscribers of The Knowledge will be published over the coming days commencing from 19 February. This second report follows an analysis of overall trends published yesterday.

Check PRWeek.com/UK tomorrow for a third report on trends in job postings and salary by different seniority levels.

If you are not a subscriber to The Knowledge, you can review subscription options here. These recruitment reports feature alongside new-business rankings, awards leagues and Top 150 revenue forecasts.


