Senior staff depart Hill & Knowlton UK

Senior members of staff including two managing directors have departed Hill & Knowlton, PRWeek UK has learned.

by Siobhan Holt Added 2 hours ago

PRWeek UK understands that two managing directors – Tanya Joseph (pictured) and Danielle Leach – left Hill & Knowlton at the end of January.

PRWeek also understands that Heather Bull, head of commerce, and Lucy Turvill-Kunisch, a senior healthcare comms consultant with over 20 years experience at the agency, departed in recent weeks.

Last month, holding company WPP announced it would merge the sister agencies Hill & Knowlton and BCW to create Burson, the world’s largest PR firm by revenue. The merger is set to be completed by 1 July 2024.

In a post on LinkedIn last week, managing director Joseph wrote: “After four years, I have left Hill & Knowlton. I worked with some wonderful colleagues and clients.

“I am particularly proud of the amazing team we built in the Corporate Affairs and Advisory practice. It is a brilliant example of how bringing together a group of very different people with a wide range of experiences, perspectives and personalities and creating an environment in which they feel they belong pays off.

“We learned from each other, developed and grew; produced great work for clients; were commercially successful; and we had fun. I shall miss them all.

She added: “New ventures will come but not before I have a bit of a holiday.”

Commenting on the departures, a Hill & Knowlton spokesperson said: “A few executives within H&K London departed the agency in early January. We do not comment on particular individuals.”

Last week, WPP announced that Scott Wilson, chief executive of EMEA at BCW, and Simon Whitehead, UK chief executive of Hill & Knowlton, will hold the same titles at Burson.

Rebecca Grant, currently UK chief executive and global chief brand officer at BCW, resigned before the merger announcement last month and will leave in spring/summer for a new regional leadership role elsewhere, which will be announced imminently.


